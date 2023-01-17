Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- New England is experiencing milder weather after weekend snowfall. The National Weather Service warns that a storm formation off the coast of New England could bring freezing rain and sleet to the area by the end of the week.
Boston experienced 1.6 inches of snow on Sunday, some areas near the coast experienced more than 4 inches of snowfall. Duxbury recorded 4.5 inches of snowfall, and Dorchester recorded 3.9 inches. Temperatures quickly climbed back into the 40s by Tuesday, and are expected to climb into the 50s before precipitation anticipated for the end of the week.