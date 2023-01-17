Jury selection begins in trial of former Mexican police official accused of taking bribes

1/2

Jury selection began on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court for the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, a high-ranking former police official accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. Photo by U.S. Embassy in Mexico/ Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jury selection is underway in Brooklyn federal court for the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, a former Mexican secretary of public security. Garcia Luna was arrested in Dallas on cocaine trafficking charges in December 2019 and extradited to the Eastern District of New York. "From 2001 to 2012, while occupying high-ranking law enforcement positions in the Mexican government, Garcia Luna received millions of dollars in bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for providing protection for its drug trafficking activities," the Department of Justice said in a statement at the time of his arrest. Advertisement

The Sinaloa Cartel was lead by notorious drug smuggler Joaquín Guzmán Loera, also known as "El Chapo." Guzmán Loera is currently serving a life sentence in a Colorado federal prison for a variety of charges, including homicide and money laundering.

During his time overseeing the Mexican Federal Police, Garcia Luna developed extensive contacts with U.S. law enforcement. Corrupt acts carried out by units under Garcia Luna's supervision were listed in a 2021 audit of the Drug Enforcement Agency's support of foreign police units.

A 2017 investigation by Propublica found that U.S. officials acted recklessly in sharing intelligence on major cartel figures with Mexican police units known for corruption and leaks.

In 2011, U.S. officials shared intelligence from an informant inside the Zetas Cartel with Mexican police. The information leaked, causing the Zetas cartel to rampage through the town of Allende to exact revenge on perceived informants, kidnaping and killing dozens of civilians, possibly more.