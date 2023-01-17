Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 3:36 PM

Jury selection begins in trial of former Mexican police official accused of taking bribes

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Jury selection began on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court for the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, a high-ranking former police official accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. Photo by U.S. Embassy in Mexico/Wikimedia Commons
Jury selection began on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court for the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, a high-ranking former police official accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. Photo by U.S. Embassy in Mexico/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jury selection is underway in Brooklyn federal court for the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, a former Mexican secretary of public security. Garcia Luna was arrested in Dallas on cocaine trafficking charges in December 2019 and extradited to the Eastern District of New York.

"From 2001 to 2012, while occupying high-ranking law enforcement positions in the Mexican government, Garcia Luna received millions of dollars in bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for providing protection for its drug trafficking activities," the Department of Justice said in a statement at the time of his arrest.

Advertisement

The Sinaloa Cartel was lead by notorious drug smuggler Joaquín Guzmán Loera, also known as "El Chapo." Guzmán Loera is currently serving a life sentence in a Colorado federal prison for a variety of charges, including homicide and money laundering.

During his time overseeing the Mexican Federal Police, Garcia Luna developed extensive contacts with U.S. law enforcement. Corrupt acts carried out by units under Garcia Luna's supervision were listed in a 2021 audit of the Drug Enforcement Agency's support of foreign police units.

A 2017 investigation by Propublica found that U.S. officials acted recklessly in sharing intelligence on major cartel figures with Mexican police units known for corruption and leaks.

Advertisement

In 2011, U.S. officials shared intelligence from an informant inside the Zetas Cartel with Mexican police. The information leaked, causing the Zetas cartel to rampage through the town of Allende to exact revenge on perceived informants, kidnaping and killing dozens of civilians, possibly more.

Read More

Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers Alleged 'El Chapo' associate gets 15 years for international drug smuggling Shootout between gunmen and Mexican authorities searching for prison escapees kills seven

Latest Headlines

Military contractor pleads guilty to rigging bids for $17 million
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Military contractor pleads guilty to rigging bids for $17 million
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A military contractor in Texas pleaded guilty to violating federal antitrust laws by rigging the bidding process on projects over the course of five years.
Before taking up Title 42, Supreme Court considers immigration appeals process
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Before taking up Title 42, Supreme Court considers immigration appeals process
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Guatemalan woman twice deported, twice denied, appeal to nation's highest court despite her inability to provide proof of persecution.
MLK Day shooting victim in Florida was mother celebrating with her child, deputies say
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
MLK Day shooting victim in Florida was mother celebrating with her child, deputies say
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- One victim of the shooting at Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Florida has died, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Virgin Atlantic fined $1 million for using Iraqi airspace
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virgin Atlantic fined $1 million for using Iraqi airspace
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation has fined Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for operating flights over Iraqi airspace using Delta Airlines flight codes.
Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Cincinnati intercepted more than 140 pounds of meth that was hidden in containers of paint and valued at close to $1 million, Customs and Border Protection announced.
Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- New England is experiencing mild weather after weekend snowfall. The National Weather Service warns a winter storm formation off the coast of New England could bring freezing rain and sleet by the end of the week.
Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A record number of Americans postponed medical treatment in 2022 due to prohibitive costs, with lower-income, younger adults and women worst affected, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
Biden to travel to California on Thursday and assess storm damage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to travel to California on Thursday and assess storm damage
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to California on Thursday to determine how much federal support is needed as the state begins to recover from devastating flooding.
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- This is the only line available that runs on a dual-propulsion system, and the battery that supplements the standard motor doesn't need to be plugged in to charge.
Peloton names former Twitter exec Leslie Berland to lead marketing effort
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Peloton names former Twitter exec Leslie Berland to lead marketing effort
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Peloton on Tuesday said that former Twitter executive Leslie Berland will serve as the company's new chief marketing officer as the fitness platform company continues to make massive changes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement