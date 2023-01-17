Jury selection begins in trial of former Mexican police official accused of taking bribes

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jury selection is underway in Brooklyn federal court for the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, a former Mexican secretary of public security. Garcia Luna was arrested in Dallas on cocaine trafficking charges in December 2019 and extradited to the Eastern District of New York.
"From 2001 to 2012, while occupying high-ranking law enforcement positions in the Mexican government, Garcia Luna received millions of dollars in bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for providing protection for its drug trafficking activities," the Department of Justice said in a statement at the time of his arrest.