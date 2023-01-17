Trending
Jan. 17, 2023 / 1:04 PM

Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric

An electric battery helps the vehicles standard V8 boast more than 600 horsepower.

By Daniel J. Graeber
The 2024 Corvette E-Ray performing maneuvers on The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Chevrolet says this is the only sports car that runs on a V8 supported by electric power. Photo courtesy of Chevrolet.
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. automaker Chevrolet said Tuesday it was marking the 70th anniversary of the debut of its Corvette line with the introduction of its first electrified version of the classic sports car.

Chevy introduced the concept model of its Corvette in 1953. Marking the anniversary, the company introduced the 2024 E-Ray, a 6.2 liter, V8 model that's electrified.

"Corvette has been a halo for Chevrolet since 1953," said Scott Bell, the vice president of Chevrolet. "E-Ray's unprecedented blend of confidence, luxury performance, sophistication and style provides a new reason for more people to experience Corvette."

The Corvette is already quick, but the all-wheel drive E-Ray is Chevy's quickest ever. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and get through a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.

Its small-block V8 engine boasts 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque at the rear axle. That's complemented by a 160 horsepower, 125 lb-ft torque electric motor that drives the front wheels for a combined 655 horsepower vehicle.

By comparison, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT gets 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque from its V8, which Ford says are the highest figures ever for a standard V8 in the Mustang's history.

Chevy said the E-Ray is the only sports model out that runs on two separate propulsion systems. Furthermore, there's no need to plug it in because the battery is charged by coasting and braking.

RELATED GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolts for carpet fire issues

"The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure," added Tadge Juechter, the executive chief engineer for Corvette.

But it all comes at a cost. On sale this year, the Corvette E-Ray has a suggested retail price of $104,295 for the base model. That's about twice as much as the base model for Tesla's Model 3.

The general increase in the use of electric vehicles led consultant group Wood Mackenzie to expect those vehicles to account for nearly 40% of all of vehicles by 2040.

RELATED EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes

