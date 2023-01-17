Peloton names former Twitter exec Leslie Berland to lead marketing effort

New Peloton chief marketing officer Leslie Breland once held the same position at Twitter. Photo courtesy of Peloton

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Peloton on Tuesday said that former Twitter executive Leslie Berland will serve as the company's new chief marketing officer as the fitness platform company continues to make massive changes. In a statement, Peloton said Breland, who previously held the same position at Twitter, will report directly to CEO Barry McCarthy and serve as a member of its leadership team overseeing brand and product marketing, creative, consumer insights, membership, and global communications.

"Leslie is an accomplished marketer, with proven experience guiding brands in transformation," McCarthy said in a statement. "She understands the critical importance of storytelling and engaging current and future Peloton members."

Berland oversaw marketing and communications at Twitter and from 2017- 2021 served as its head of people, overseeing the end-to-end employee experience. She also worked for American Express for 10 years.

"Peloton is at a unique moment in its transformation journey, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," Berland said. "I'm a huge believer in the product, the company, and its potential. I'm inspired by Peloton's continued innovation and commitment to its current and future members and see amazing opportunities ahead."

Berland joins Peloton at a time of evolution for the company. Nearly a year ago it trimmed 2,800 jobs from its payroll.

Last July, for the first time Peloton agreed to outsource all of its manufacturing web-connected exercise equipment -- bikes and treadmills -- to the Taiwanese firm Rexon.

In August, Peloton struck a deal with Amazon to sell some equipment and apparel through the retail giant, marketing for the first time outside of its own website and showroom.

In an effort to expand its market, Peloton agreed to a partnership with Hilton Worldwide Holdings to put the exercise bikes in all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded locations and 18 of Hilton's subsidiaries, including Doubletree and Embassy Suites.