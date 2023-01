1/2

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will meet President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday in Washington D.C., with both leaders planning to discuss further support for Ukraine. At 11:15 a.m. Biden will have a bilateral meeting with Rutte, where the two will talk about transatlantic security issues and respecting human rights, the White House said in a statement. Advertisement

"They will also discuss our cooperation on critical technologies and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House added.

Ahead of the visit, the Dutch government said the two leaders would discuss "further cooperation in the field of defense and security" as well as "further strengthening of the bilateral trade relationship between the Netherlands and the U.S."

In remarks on Sunday, Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinmacher said the leaders were likely to discuss export restrictions to China that the United States put in place in October.

She said while the United States has legitimate concerns about China potentially using chip technology for military purposes that the Netherlands would not simply sign onto the sanction rules without proper dialogue.

European tech giant ASML, which is based in the Netherlands, makes machines that design and produce semiconductors and China accounts for 15% of ASML's total revenue.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will also attend Tuesday's meetings.