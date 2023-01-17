8 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting at MLK Day event in Florida

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Eight people were wounded, including one person critically, in a shooting that erupted at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in eastern Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday following a disagreement between two parties at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce, located about 120 miles southeast of Orlando, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities reported four others were injured amid a crowd that was attempting to flee the scene.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester told reporters during a press conference that more than a thousand people had gathered at Avenue M and 13th Street for a block party following a car show that was part of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities when the shooting occurred.

He descried the scene as "mass chaos."

"As the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions," he said. "There were people laying behind cars, laying behind anything they could lay behind. It was kind of hard to tell who was a victim and who was just hiding at that point."

Deputies and people in the crowd administered aid to those injured, including loading them into vehicles to transport them to hospitals, he said.

Asked if there were any suspects, Hester said between 30 and 40 officers were following up on leads as well tips from the public.

"We are following up on several leads as we speak," he said.

He added investigators suspect there were multiple shooters based on evidence found at the scene, while asking on members of the public to come forward with any information they may have about the shooting.

Concerning those injured, all were adults aside from one juvenile who was injured in the chaos following the shooting, he said.

"It's really unfortunate and it's sad that during a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement," he said.

According to non-profit, non-advocacy organization the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 29 mass shootings so far this year. During the first 16 days of 2023, there have been 787 gun deaths, it said.