Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 2:42 AM

8 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting at MLK Day event in Florida

By Darryl Coote

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Eight people were wounded, including one person critically, in a shooting that erupted at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in eastern Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday following a disagreement between two parties at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce, located about 120 miles southeast of Orlando, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Advertisement

Authorities reported four others were injured amid a crowd that was attempting to flee the scene.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester told reporters during a press conference that more than a thousand people had gathered at Avenue M and 13th Street for a block party following a car show that was part of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities when the shooting occurred.

RELATED Ex-GOP candidate arrested for shootings at homes of N.M. Democrats

He descried the scene as "mass chaos."

"As the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions," he said. "There were people laying behind cars, laying behind anything they could lay behind. It was kind of hard to tell who was a victim and who was just hiding at that point."

Advertisement

Deputies and people in the crowd administered aid to those injured, including loading them into vehicles to transport them to hospitals, he said.

RELATED 14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting

Asked if there were any suspects, Hester said between 30 and 40 officers were following up on leads as well tips from the public.

"We are following up on several leads as we speak," he said.

He added investigators suspect there were multiple shooters based on evidence found at the scene, while asking on members of the public to come forward with any information they may have about the shooting.

RELATED Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'

Concerning those injured, all were adults aside from one juvenile who was injured in the chaos following the shooting, he said.

"It's really unfortunate and it's sad that during a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement," he said.

According to non-profit, non-advocacy organization the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 29 mass shootings so far this year. During the first 16 days of 2023, there have been 787 gun deaths, it said.

Latest Headlines

Ex-GOP candidate arrested for shootings at homes of N.M. Democrats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-GOP candidate arrested for shootings at homes of N.M. Democrats
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Albuquerque announced Monday that a failed New Mexico state House candidate has been arrested on accusations of orchestrating a series of recent shootings at the homes of Democratic officials.
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma announced Monday that the nearly weeklong search for a missing 4-year-old child has become a recovery operation.
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- University of California, Berkeley police are investigating the discovery of human skeletonized remains, found inside an unused residence hall, saying "it is not clear how many years they have been there."
Biden slams 'fiscally demented' Republicans in MLK Day speech
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden slams 'fiscally demented' Republicans in MLK Day speech
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden blasted House Republicans on Monday during a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day breakfast in Washington, D.C., vowing to veto their tax legislation and referring to the GOP as "fiscally demented."
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A fight between two girls outside of an apartment complex resulted in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The man caught on surveillance camera at a Houston taco shop shooting a robber in the back acted as "judge, jury and executioner," civil rights activists from several organizations say.
Remains of last missing person from Hurricane Ian found in sunken sailboat
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Remains of last missing person from Hurricane Ian found in sunken sailboat
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The remains of the last known missing person in Lee County, Fla., related to September's Hurricane Ian were found off Fort Myers Beach over the weekend, officials said.
Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Six people were shot to death Monday in a suspected drug-related "massacre" that included a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, California authorities said.
White House, Secret Service say no visitor logs kept at Biden's home
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House, Secret Service say no visitor logs kept at Biden's home
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The White House and U.S. Secret Service responded to a request from a top House Republican lawmaker on Monday by asserting no visitors logs are kept at President Joe Biden's personal residence. 
NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits southern border amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits southern border amid migrant surge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso, Texas, and visited the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend, during a trip in which he criticized the federal government for its response to the migrant surge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder
University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder
Italian mafia 'boss of bosses' Denaro arrested after 30 years on the run
Italian mafia 'boss of bosses' Denaro arrested after 30 years on the run
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement