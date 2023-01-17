Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 2:04 PM

Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
A new Gallup poll finds that more and more Americans are being deterred from seeking medical care because they cannot afford it. File Photo by Fernando Zhiminaicela/Pixabay
A new Gallup poll finds that more and more Americans are being deterred from seeking medical care because they cannot afford it. File Photo by Fernando Zhiminaicela/Pixabay

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A record number of Americans postponed getting medical treatment in 2022 due to prohibitive costs, with lower-income, younger adults and women the worst affected, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Overall, 38% of those surveyed reported that they or a family member had put off seeking medical care because of the high bills they would incur. That's the highest such response in the 22 years Gallup has been tracking the trend.

Advertisement

The 12-point increase from 2021 marked the steepest year-over-year increase so far, Gallup said in a news release. Those putting off treatment for "very" or "somewhat" serious conditions jumped sharply to 27%. That compared with 11% who had forgone treatment for conditions of less concern, with the gap between the two groups at its widest since 2019.

Gallup's findings came as a recent study showed that Americans are finding it harder and harder to afford medical care -- even if they have health insurance through their employer. Researchers from New York University found that over the past two decades the number of Americans with job-based health insurance who skimp on medical care has been on the rise.

Advertisement

The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association was inconclusive on the reasons behind the trend but pointed to rising healthcare costs and moves by insurers to push a larger portion of the payment for treatment onto consumers.

President Joe Biden has been pushing for lower healthcare costs since taking office in 2021. The president has touted his efforts to take the fight to pharmaceutical companies and insurers to reduce drug costs and health insurance premiums and put an end to surprise bills.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which seeks to lock in lower healthcare premiums for millions who are covered through the Affordable Care Act, was signed into law by Biden in August after overcoming unanimous opposition from Republican lawmakers.

RELATED Biden meets with business leaders, highlights Inflation Reduction Act benefits

RELATED Study: Immigrants pay more in healthcare premiums, taxes than they receive in care

Read More

Starting Tuesday, all U.S. veterans can get free suicide crisis care at any health facility

Latest Headlines

MLK Day shooting victim in Florida was mother celebrating with her child, deputies say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
MLK Day shooting victim in Florida was mother celebrating with her child, deputies say
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- One victim of the shooting at Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Florida has died, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Virgin Atlantic fined $1 million for using Iraqi airspace
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Virgin Atlantic fined $1 million for using Iraqi airspace
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation has fined Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for operating flights over Iraqi airspace using Delta Airlines flight codes.
Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Cincinnati intercepted more than 140 pounds of meth that was hidden in containers of paint and valued at close to $1 million, Customs and Border Protection announced.
Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- New England is experiencing mild weather after weekend snowfall. The National Weather Service warns a winter storm formation off the coast of New England could bring freezing rain and sleet by the end of the week.
Biden to travel to California on Thursday and assess storm damage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to travel to California on Thursday and assess storm damage
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to California on Thursday to determine how much federal support is needed as the state begins to recover from devastating flooding.
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- This is the only line available that runs on a dual-propulsion system, and the battery that supplements the standard motor doesn't need to be plugged in to charge.
Peloton names former Twitter exec Leslie Berland to lead marketing effort
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Peloton names former Twitter exec Leslie Berland to lead marketing effort
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Peloton on Tuesday said that former Twitter executive Leslie Berland will serve as the company's new chief marketing officer as the fitness platform company continues to make massive changes.
Apple announces new MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro, M2 Max chips
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple announces new MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro, M2 Max chips
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday unveiled updates to its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, announcing they will now be compatible with the latest processors.
Emerson goes public with offer to purchase National Instruments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Emerson goes public with offer to purchase National Instruments
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- National Instruments shares rose more than 13% Tuesday after Emerson went public with its proposal to purchase the company for $7.6 billion.
U.S. gas prices rise to follow rally in crude oil
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. gas prices rise to follow rally in crude oil
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices are rallying on China's reopening and the rally is finding its way to the consumer level by way of the price at the gas pump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement