Apple announces new MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro, M2 Max chips

Apple on Tuesday announced updates to its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Image courtesy of Apple

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday unveiled updates to its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, announcing they will now be compatible with its latest processors. The MacBook Pros can now be purchased with M2 Pro and M2 Max, which are the company's most powerful processors. Apple is also now enabling its Mac mini computers to be compatible with the processors. Advertisement

"Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there's simply nothing else like it," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model will cost at least $2,499. The Mac mini starts at $599 with an M2 chip.

Apple said the new MacBook Pros boast a battery life of up to 22 hours with its Apple silicon battery and internet speeds up to twice as fast as the previous generation with Wi-Fi6E support.

The new models also include advanced HDM, which supports 8K displays and up to 96GB of unified memory on the M2 Max model.

The launch comes after Apple's chief financial officer Luca Maestri said in October that the company's sales would decline in October.

Earlier this year Apple's market share tumbled below $2 trillion for the first time since 2020. In all, the U.S.'s four largest tech companies lost more than $3 trillion in market value last year as they were hit with supply chain woes, inflation and stagnant sales.

