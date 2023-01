1/2

Campus police at the University of California Berkeley are investigating the discovery of a human skeleton found inside an abandoned residence hall. Photo courtesy of UC Berkeley

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- University of California, Berkeley police are investigating the discovery of human skeletonized remains, found inside an unused residence hall, saying "it is not clear how many years they have been there." The skeleton was discovered Tuesday inside an abandoned residential hall and event space at the university's Clark Kerr Campus that had "not been occupied for many years," according to police. The building sits about six blocks from the main UC Berkeley campus. Advertisement

"Although the remains are skeletonized, it is not clear how many years they have been there," a UC Berkeley spokesperson said in a campus alert that went out to students on Friday.

"We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner's report will provide additional information," the spokesperson said.

"We do not anticipate this investigation to disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus."

The Alameda County Coroner's Office is investigating the bones. At this point, a cause of death or identity have not been determined. Authorities also have not said if the skeleton belongs to a man or a woman.

Police confirmed there are no outstanding cases of missing students or faculty from the school.

Advertisement

UC Berkeley is home to more than 30,000 undergraduates and nearly 12,000 graduate students, according to its website.