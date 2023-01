1/3

Police in Oklahoma said Monday that the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has become a recovery operation. Photo courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/ Facebook

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma announced Monday that the nearly weeklong search for a missing 4-year-old child has become a recovery operation. Law enforcement officers have been searching for Athena Brownfield since Tuesday after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering the streets unsupervised near their house in Cyril, Okla., a town that is home to some 800 people located about 65 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. Advertisement

Police on Thursday arrested Alysia Adams, 31, on two counts of child neglect.

Adams' 36-year-old husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested a day later in Arizona on charges of one count of first-degree murder and one count of child neglect.

Authorities have described the Adams as the children's caretakers, with Alysia Adams being a relative to both children who had been in her care for at least a year.

Little has been released to the public concerning the disappearance of Brownfield, but the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Monday that officers have been searching Caddo County where Cyril is located for the child's remains.

The OSBI has asked the public to not aid in the search and those who do could be trespassing or interfering with its officers' investigation by contaminating evidence.

Authorities also said they have interviewed the children's parents who are "cooperating with the investigation," the OSBI said.

Ivon Adams is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, and jail records state he is being held at Arizona's Maricopa County Jail.