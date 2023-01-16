Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 16, 2023 / 5:47 PM

Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber

By Joe Fisher
The man caught on surveillance camera at a Houston taco shop shooting a robber in the back acted as “judge, jury and executioner,” civil rights activists from several organizations say. Photo courtesy of the Houston Police Department/Twitter
The man caught on surveillance camera at a Houston taco shop shooting a robber in the back acted as “judge, jury and executioner,” civil rights activists from several organizations say. Photo courtesy of the Houston Police Department/Twitter

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The man caught on surveillance camera at a Houston taco shop shooting a robber in the back acted as "judge, jury and executioner," civil rights activists from several organizations say.

On Jan. 5, 30-year-old Eric Washington entered Ranchito Taqueria in a mask, brandishing a fake gun and demanding patrons to turn over their wallets. As he turned around to leave, an unidentified middle-aged male patron aimed a handgun at Washington and shot him in the back.

Advertisement

Quanell X, a member of the civil rights organization New Black Panther Nation, said the first shot was justified, but the several shots that followed changed the man from a "law-abiding citizen" to a "criminal."

"He stood over the young man and shot him multiple times over and over again when he was no longer a threat," he said as several activist organizations met outside Ranchito Taqueria over the weekend.

RELATED Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber

"I know for a fact that this was not just a simple act of a good citizen defending himself. There was no justification to walk up on him and put multiple shots, then leave with the weapon and come back and shoot him in the head again. That's too much."

Advertisement

Quanell X said the man then left the shop and did not call 911. He and Dr. Candice Matthews of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, along with members of Washington's family, said the man should face some kind of criminal charges for his actions.

"He should be charged with something," he said. "We cannot have a society where our citizens are judge, jury and executioner. Based on that man's behavior we don't need a criminal justice courthouse. We don't need judges. We don't need prosecutors. We don't need the police."

RELATED Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'

He reiterated that the man had the right to defend himself and use deadly force but he went too far.

The Houston Police Department questioned the man early last week after an attorney who claimed to represent him contacted the department and said he was ready to talk. He was not charged or taken into custody, and his identity has not been made public.

The attorney released a statement, obtained by KHOU 11, that says the man wishes to remain anonymous.

RELATED London police arrest man connected to rare drive-by shooting

"This event has been very traumatic. Taking a human life is something he does not take lightly and will burden him for the rest of his life. For that reason, he wishes to remain anonymous. Due to the overwhelming coverage, we ask the media and the public to respect his privacy," the statement said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Remains of last missing person from Hurricane Ian found in sunken sailboat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Remains of last missing person from Hurricane Ian found in sunken sailboat
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The remains of the last known missing person in Lee County, Fla., related to September's Hurricane Ian were found off Fort Myers Beach over the weekend, officials said.
Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Six people were shot to death Monday in a suspected drug-related "massacre" that included a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, California authorities said.
White House, Secret Service say no visitor logs kept at Biden's home
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House, Secret Service say no visitor logs kept at Biden's home
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The White House and U.S. Secret Service responded to a request from a top House Republican lawmaker on Monday by asserting no visitors logs are kept at President Joe Biden's personal residence. 
NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits southern border amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits southern border amid migrant surge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso, Texas, and visited the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend, during a trip in which he criticized the federal government for its response to the migrant surge.
University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Police have arrested and charged two people, including a University of Alabama basketball player, for the early Sunday fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman.
House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Sunday called on the White House to had over the visitor log for President Joe Biden's Wilmington residence after it was revealed that a new batch of classified documents had been found.
1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- One person was killed and four others were injured early Sunday when several gunmen opened fire on a group of people mingling in the parking lot of a Houston nightclub.
DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday new procedures for noncitizens who are the victim of labor rights violations or they with witness such acts by employers.
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A member of the University of Georgia national championship football team and a staff member died in a single-car accident early Sunday, shortly after the team took part in a victory celebration and parade in Athens, Ga.
Biden delivers historic sermon at Ebenezer church in Georgia
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden delivers historic sermon at Ebenezer church in Georgia
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said America needs to heed the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King to "redeem the soul of America" in a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder
University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder
Italian mafia 'boss of bosses' Denaro arrested after 30 years on the run
Italian mafia 'boss of bosses' Denaro arrested after 30 years on the run
1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting
1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting
Black boxes recovered from Nepal plane crash, 2 people still missing
Black boxes recovered from Nepal plane crash, 2 people still missing
House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found
House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement