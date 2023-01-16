Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 16, 2023 / 6:16 PM

14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting

By Joe Fisher

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A fight between two girls outside of an apartment complex resulted in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Sgt. Warren Mitchell, DPD's public information officer, said a 14-year-old girl retrieved a handgun during a fight with another girl on Sunday afternoon.

The girl fired one shot which missed her target but hit the boy, who was a bystander. He was immediately taken to an area hospital where he died.

The shooting happened at Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments on the 3300 block of S. Oaks Blvd. at about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The shooter fled to a nearby apartment building at 3550 E. Overton Rd. Officers saw her run to the building and apprehended her there.

The juvenile suspect is charged with murder and is being held at Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

Police are working to determine where the girl retrieved the gun from. They are unsure if the children involved lived at the apartment complex.

The gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

"This is just a horrible incident," Mitchell said. "It appears to be a beef between two female juveniles that led to a deadly outcome.

Latest Headlines

Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The man caught on surveillance camera at a Houston taco shop shooting a robber in the back acted as "judge, jury and executioner," civil rights activists from several organizations say.
Remains of last missing person from Hurricane Ian found in sunken sailboat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Remains of last missing person from Hurricane Ian found in sunken sailboat
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The remains of the last known missing person in Lee County, Fla., related to September's Hurricane Ian were found off Fort Myers Beach over the weekend, officials said.
Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Calif. sheriff: 6 people slain in suspected drug-related 'massacre'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Six people were shot to death Monday in a suspected drug-related "massacre" that included a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, California authorities said.
White House, Secret Service say no visitor logs kept at Biden's home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House, Secret Service say no visitor logs kept at Biden's home
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The White House and U.S. Secret Service responded to a request from a top House Republican lawmaker on Monday by asserting no visitors logs are kept at President Joe Biden's personal residence. 
NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits southern border amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits southern border amid migrant surge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso, Texas, and visited the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend, during a trip in which he criticized the federal government for its response to the migrant surge.
University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Police have arrested and charged two people, including a University of Alabama basketball player, for the early Sunday fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman.
House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Sunday called on the White House to had over the visitor log for President Joe Biden's Wilmington residence after it was revealed that a new batch of classified documents had been found.
1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- One person was killed and four others were injured early Sunday when several gunmen opened fire on a group of people mingling in the parking lot of a Houston nightclub.
DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday new procedures for noncitizens who are the victim of labor rights violations or they with witness such acts by employers.
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A member of the University of Georgia national championship football team and a staff member died in a single-car accident early Sunday, shortly after the team took part in a victory celebration and parade in Athens, Ga.
