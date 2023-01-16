14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A fight between two girls outside of an apartment complex resulted in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Sgt. Warren Mitchell, DPD's public information officer, said a 14-year-old girl retrieved a handgun during a fight with another girl on Sunday afternoon.

The girl fired one shot which missed her target but hit the boy, who was a bystander. He was immediately taken to an area hospital where he died.

The shooting happened at Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments on the 3300 block of S. Oaks Blvd. at about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The shooter fled to a nearby apartment building at 3550 E. Overton Rd. Officers saw her run to the building and apprehended her there.

The juvenile suspect is charged with murder and is being held at Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

Police are working to determine where the girl retrieved the gun from. They are unsure if the children involved lived at the apartment complex.

The gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

"This is just a horrible incident," Mitchell said. "It appears to be a beef between two female juveniles that led to a deadly outcome.