Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2023 / 9:00 AM

Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice

By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather.com
Weather from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday by the National Weather Service.
Weather from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday by the National Weather Service.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.

The storm is set to bring snow, sleet, ice and rain to part of eastern New England early this week and is likely to evolve into a nor'easter.

Advertisement

Eastern New England was already experiencing some wintry weather at the beginning of the weekend as pockets of snow, rain and slippery travel stuck around Saturday morning behind a cold front that moved through late in the week. This lingering plume of moisture along the coast and just offshore will be the breeding grounds for the nor'easter to develop.

The strength of the storm will affect its exact track and the extent of rain and snow over land, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer.

Advertisement

A storm that strengthens quickly is more likely to move westward, hug the coast and throw heavy precipitation over land compared to a slow-developing storm that would tend to stay at sea, he explained.

Temperatures in the region are another factor that forecasters are accounting for when predicting the storm's impacts. Thanks to ongoing warmth over the Atlantic and recent warmth along the East Coast, temperatures will be near the threshold for rain and wet snow where precipitation manages to fall.

AccuWeather meteorologists believe the storm will track close enough to the coast to spread periods of rain, ice and wet snow across southeastern Massachusetts, including the nearby islands, but not as far to the west as New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., where the ongoing snow drought will continue.

RELATED Nine dead in wake of Thursday's tornadoes as search for more victims continues

If all or mostly snow falls, there is the potential for several inches to accumulate which would result in tricky travel conditions. If mostly rain falls, then accumulations will tend to be light and slushy with roads generally wet.

Boston will hover on the northwestern edge of the storm's snow from late Sunday into Monday. A westward shift in the storm track of as little as 25-50 miles may throw significant snow accumulation into not only the city but also the northern and western suburbs, as well as other locations along the northern and southern New England coast. If this occurs, roads could be slippery and treacherous into Monday morning. A slightly more eastward track would limit snow and rain to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, Mass. As of Sunday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists expect a coating to an inch or two of snow to accumulate in the city.

Advertisement

The anticipated track will likely keep strong winds confined to areas from eastern Massachusetts through Maine, AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore explained.

RELATED Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought

"Strong winds may be a problem for the north-facing shores of Long Island and the east- and north-facing shores of New England in terms of coastal flooding and sporadic power outages," DeVore said. "But, blustery and cold conditions can occur as far to the west as New York City [through the weekend]."

Since the new moon is many days away, when higher astronomical tides occur, coastal flooding impacts from the storm are likely to be minor, forecasters say.

Farther north, across much of Maine, impacts to travel are likely as precipitation changes over to a mix of snow, rain and ice on Monday.

This icy mixture can make roads slick where a bit of icing occurs or even treacherous where the heaviest icing unfolds.

"Travelers along Interstate 95 from Portland to Bangor, Maine, will want to leave plenty of time to arrive at their destination on Monday as travel is likely to be slow-going or even halted at times," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

In addition to troublesome travel, any snow and ice that manages to cling to trees or power lines may lead to localized power outages amidst the storm.

Advertisement

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Read More

New flood, wind advisories issued as Calif. braces for more strong storms

Latest Headlines

Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Buffalo, N.Y., man who rescued 24 people during a deadly snowstorm in city last month has received two free Super Bowl tickets from Bills football legend Thurman Thomas.
Woman accused in NYC chemical attack faces charges after extradition
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Woman accused in NYC chemical attack faces charges after extradition
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A woman accused of burning a healthcare worker's face with a corrosive substance in a New York City subway station last month has been extradited back to the city to face charges, police said Saturday.
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Days after Illinois passed a law banning assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines, dozens of county sheriffs say they won't enforce the measure, claiming it is unconstitutional.
3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and two are critically injured following an apparent shooting incident in Cleveland, authorities said Saturday.
White House: Another set of classified documents found at Biden's home
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
White House: Another set of classified documents found at Biden's home
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A new batch of classified documents was found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, White House officials confirmed Saturday.
New flood, wind advisories issued as Calif. braces for more strong storms
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New flood, wind advisories issued as Calif. braces for more strong storms
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Flood and wind advisories are in place for parts of Northern California Saturday as the rain-soaked region braced for another round of deadly "atmospheric river" storms.
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
House Republicans open investigation into Biden's classified documents
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House Republicans open investigation into Biden's classified documents
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans announced Friday they have opened an investigation into the classified documents that were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and his former Washington office.
Nine dead in wake of Thursday's tornadoes as search for more victims continues
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nine dead in wake of Thursday's tornadoes as search for more victims continues
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- At least nine people are dead and recovery efforts are ongoing after tornadoes ripped through the Deep South.
DHS to allow non-citizens to report labor violations without fear of retaliation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS to allow non-citizens to report labor violations without fear of retaliation
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security said on Friday that noncitizen workers will now be able to report labor violations without having their immigration status held against them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement