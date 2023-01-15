Advertisement
Jan. 15, 2023 / 6:05 PM

SpaceX launches fifth Falcon Heavy mission

By Joe Fisher
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy remains horizontal as final preparations are made on Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Saturday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy remains horizontal as final preparations are made on Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Saturday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its fifth Falcon Heavy rocket mission, USSF-67, on Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket made liftoff at 5:56 p.m. EST, with 5 million pounds of thrust.

The payload included two satellite systems: the Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM and Long Duration Propulsive ESPA.

The first system is a geostationary relay satellite which enhances communication abilities to support U.S. security leaders. The second provides data to the U.S. Space Force and carries and directs smaller payloads for the program.

The payloads also include prototype systems used for secure space-to-ground communication.

The rocket was vertical on Saturday, SpaceX tweeted.

The rocket's side boosters are planned to land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Sunday's Falcon Heavy launch was the second in the last three months following a three-year gap between the third and fourth missions.

""This is a complex mission and truly represents what Assured Access to Space is about and is why we're so enthusiastic about this upcoming launch...our second Falcon Heavy in just months," said Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, program executive officer for Assured Access to Space, according to SatNews.

On Nov. 1, a rocket was launched for the USSF-44 mission, deploying two spacecrafts into orbit: the TETRA 1 microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems for the U.S. military.

Four more Falcon Heavy launches are planned for this year.

SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday

