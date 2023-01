1/3

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident Friday that occurred at John F. Kennedy International Airport when two departing planes, American and Delta, experienced a close call on the runway. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident that occurred at John F. Kennedy International Airport when two departing planes experienced a close call on the runway. An American Airlines plane on Friday crossed in front of a Delta Airlines plane during takeoff, causing the Delta flight to abort takeoff, according to the FAA and ABC7 New York. Delta flight 1943, destined for the Dominican Republic, had already reached 115 mph. Advertisement

Delta's Boeing 737 came within 1,000 feet of the American Airlines Boeing 777 that taxied in front of it during takeoff. Air traffic controllers noticed the 777 crossing the path of the 737 and alerted the Delta plane to abort takeoff.

The American Airlines plane did not have clearance to cross the runway. It departed for London about 20 minutes after the incident. The Delta plane returned to the gate.

Delta flight 1943 was then unable to complete its scheduled flight due to a staffing issue. Passengers were given a complimentary hotel stay for the inconvenience and the flight was completed on Saturday morning.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta's number one priority," Delta said in a statement to CNN