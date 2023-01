Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D- Ore., was hit by a vehicle Friday in Portland. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A car struck Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., and her husband as they were walking across a street in Portland, leaving the Congresswoman with a concussion. Bonamici's communications director Natalie Croft announced Friday's incident on social media Saturday. Her husband is U.S. District Judge Mark Simon. Advertisement

"The incident occurred as they were leaving an event in Portland," Croft said on Twitter. "She was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head. He was treated for minor injuries. She has been released from the hospital to recover at home."

"The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals."

Portland Police spokesman Kevin Allen said Bonamici and Simon were crossing the street within a crosswalk at 8:44 p.m. PST when a woman turned at low speed and knocked them to the ground.

The couple were returning from the Martin Luther King Jr. Shabbat Service hosted by Congregation Beth Israel. Authorities said the driver cooperated with police and stayed on the scene. The driver, whose name was not disclosed was not cited or arrested.

Advertisement

A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Bonamici represents Oregon's 1st district and won her sixth term in the seat last fall by 36 percentage points.