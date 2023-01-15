Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2023 / 3:25 PM

DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens

By Clyde Hughes
Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas attends a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022. He announced new procedures for noncitizens to report labor violations on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas attends a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022. He announced new procedures for noncitizens to report labor violations on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced new procedures for noncitizens who are the victim of labor rights violations or they witness such acts by employers.

Deferred action protects noncitizen workers from threats of immigration-related retaliation from exploitive employers. Homeland Security said Friday the more streamlined process will improve the department's longstanding practice of using its discretionary authority to consider labor and employment agency-related requests for deferred action on a case-by-case basis.

Advertisement

DHS said the improvements advance the Biden administration's commitment to empowering workers and improving workplace conditions.

"Unscrupulous employers who prey on the vulnerability of noncitizen workers harm all workers and disadvantage businesses who play by the rules," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement.

RELATED Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border to focus on immigration

Noncitizen workers often fear removal or other immigration-related retaliation by an abusive employer. Because of that fear, they will often refrain from reporting violations, which creates unfair labor market conditions and perpetuates the commission of unlawful and inhumane acts by employers.

The actions by employers could include nonpayment of wages, the imposition of unsafe working conditions, and chilling workers' ability to organize and collectively bargain to improve such conditions.

Advertisement

"We will hold these predatory actors accountable by encouraging all workers to assert their rights, report violations they have suffered or observed, and cooperate in labor standards investigations," Mayorkas said.

RELATED Biden faces 'grim' prospects with new divided Congress

"Through these efforts, and with our labor agency partners, we will effectively protect the American labor market, the conditions of the American worksite, and the dignity of the workers who power our economy."

DHS said that in addition to providing new guidance to labor agencies regarding processes to seek deferred action for certain workers, DHS will also provide for a single intake point for deferred action requests from noncitizen workers.

The centralized intake process will allow DHS to efficiently review these time-sensitive requests, provide additional security to eligible workers on a case-by-case basis, and more robustly support the mission of labor agencies.

RELATED Power station vandals leave Washington state in the dark

Latest Headlines

Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A member of the University of Georgia national championship football team and a staff member died in a single-car accident early Sunday, shortly after the team took part in a victory celebration and parade in Athens, Ga.
Biden delivers historic sermon at Ebenezer church in Georgia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden delivers historic sermon at Ebenezer church in Georgia
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said America needs to heed the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King to "redeem the soul of America" in a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday.
When will relief arrive for California residents after flooding?
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
When will relief arrive for California residents after flooding?
All eyes have been on the West Coast in recent weeks as round after round of rain and snow pummeled the region. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is on the way for the region.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Oregon, suffers concussion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Oregon, suffers concussion
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A car struck Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., and her husband on Friday as they were walking across a street in Portland, leaving the Congresswoman with a concussion.
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident that occurred at John F. Kennedy International Airport when two departing planes experienced a close call on the runway.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Buffalo, N.Y., man who rescued 24 people during a deadly snowstorm in city last month has received two free Super Bowl tickets from Bills football legend Thurman Thomas.
Woman accused in NYC chemical attack faces charges after extradition
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Woman accused in NYC chemical attack faces charges after extradition
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A woman accused of burning a healthcare worker's face with a corrosive substance in a New York City subway station last month has been extradited back to the city to face charges, police said Saturday.
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Days after Illinois passed a law banning assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines, dozens of county sheriffs say they won't enforce the measure, claiming it is unconstitutional.
3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and two are critically injured following an apparent shooting incident in Cleveland, authorities said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement