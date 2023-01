A woman suspected of burning a young healthcare worker at the Winthrop Street subway station in New York City last month was charged Saturday. File Photo by DanTD/ Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A woman accused of burning a healthcare worker's face with a corrosive substance in a New York City subway station last month has been extradited back to the city to face charges, police said Saturday. Authorities told local media that Rodlin Gravesande, 33, has been charged in with assault in connection with the Dec. 2 incident following her Friday extradition from Atlanta. Advertisement

She was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff's deputies in the city on Jan. 3.

The attack occurred when Gravesande allegedly confronted the 21-year-old victim as she got off a southbound subway train at the Winthrop Street Station in Brooklyn at around 1 a.m.

As the victim took the stairs out the the station, authorities said Gravesande splashed an unknown corrosive chemical in her face and fled the scene.

The victim suffered burns on the left side of her face and was taken to a local hospital being transferred to the burn unit at Jacobi Medical Center.