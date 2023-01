A sign for the Mega Millions jackpot shows the jackpot at $1.1 billion in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history. The white balls drawn were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, game officials announced. Advertisement

"Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement. "It's the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history."

The jackpot has a $724.6 million cash value and is surpassed only by the lottery's record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

The 26-drawing jackpot run ended with more than 7 million tickets sold.

The previous Mega Millions jackpot prize was $502 million awarded on Oct. 14, which was shared by two winning tickets from California and Florida.