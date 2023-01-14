White House: Another set of classified documents found at Biden's home

1/4

A new batch of classified documents was found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home this week, White House officials confirmed Saturday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A new batch of classified documents was found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, White House officials confirmed Saturday. The six papers were located in a small office adjacent to the garage of the home, marking the third set of documents from Biden's time as vice president during the Obama administration to be found outside of the White House. Advertisement

Lawyers have now recovered documents in an office in Washington previously used by Biden, as well as from inside the Delaware garage and the adjacent room.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber made the latest discovery.

"We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found," Sauber said in a statement issued to multiple news outlets. "As I said Thursday, the White House will cooperate with the newly-appointed special counsel."

Earlier in the week, Biden said he was "surprised" to learn that classified documents were found in an office he used after serving as vice president and that he is fully cooperating with investigators.

He said his lawyers "did what they should have done," in turning over the documents they found in his office at the University of Pennsylvania. That led to a more thorough search, which included the president's private home in Delaware.

The second cache containing a "small number" of documents was found inside the garage on Dec. 20.

The documents are marked with varying levels of classification. All have been handed over to the Department of Justice, which is looking into the matter.

House Republicans on Friday opened an investigation into the classified documents.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan requested all documents related to the discovery of the documents and Garland's appointment of special counsel Richard Hur to handle the case.

Garland Thursday announced the appointment of Hur as special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified documents.