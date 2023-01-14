Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 14, 2023 / 11:17 AM

New flood, wind advisories issued as Calif. braces for more strong storms

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
A historic wooden wharf in Capitola, Calif., was torn in half and collapsed into the Pacific Ocean on January 5 amid the "atmospheric river" storms battering Northern California. More warnings were issued Saturday. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
A historic wooden wharf in Capitola, Calif., was torn in half and collapsed into the Pacific Ocean on January 5 amid the "atmospheric river" storms battering Northern California. More warnings were issued Saturday. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Flood and wind advisories are in place for parts of Northern California Saturday as the rain-soaked region braced for another round of deadly "atmospheric river" storms.

The new batch of heavy rainfall and strong winds is coming shortly after a record- breaking streak of precipitation in Northern California triggered flooding, deaths and power outages.

Advertisement

The next system is expected to pass through the Bay Area beginning Saturday.

"We've experienced destructive flooding of homes and infrastructure, levee breaches and overtopping, mudslides, hurricane force winds in many of our communities, and even had tornado touch down in Northern California," Director of California Emergency Services, Nancy Ward, said in a press briefing Friday.

RELATED Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms

"Let me emphasize we are not out of the woods yet. The threat to communities remains, and waters will continue to rise even after these storms have passed," she said.

California has experienced an average of 9 inches of rainfall over the past 18 days, according to David Lawrence, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Western Region Headquarters.

At least 19 people have been killed by California's extreme weather, while a child who was swept away by flood waters is still unaccounted for.

Advertisement

Record precipitation was recorded in downtown San Francisco between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4, making it the wettest 10-day stretch in 150 years.

A mudslide damaged an apartment complex in Fairfax, Calif., on Friday, causing emergency services to evacuate 19 residents.

An evacuation order has been issued for parts of Santa Clara County due to flood risks, and a flood advisory was issued by the NWS for parts of the Bay Area, including Sonoma Country on Friday night.

RELATED California storms kill at least 17 as more rain expected

Flood and wind advisories were in place for the entire Bay Area on Saturday morning.

A natural phenomenon called "atmospheric rivers" is contributing to the dangerous weather, according the the meteorologists.

Atmospheric rivers are defined by U.S. officials as relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere -- like rivers in the sky - that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics.

When atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow.

Read More

Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought

Latest Headlines

Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
House Republicans open investigation into Biden's classified documents
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House Republicans open investigation into Biden's classified documents
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans announced Friday they have opened an investigation into the classified documents that were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and his former Washington office.
Nine dead in wake of Thursday's tornadoes as search for more victims continues
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Nine dead in wake of Thursday's tornadoes as search for more victims continues
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- At least nine people are dead and recovery efforts are ongoing after tornadoes ripped through the Deep South.
DHS to allow non-citizens to report labor violations without fear of retaliation
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
DHS to allow non-citizens to report labor violations without fear of retaliation
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security said on Friday that noncitizen workers will now be able to report labor violations without having their immigration status held against them.
U.S. miner Ioneer gets federal loan to pursue lithium
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. miner Ioneer gets federal loan to pursue lithium
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The rare-earth mineral deposits in Nevada could be enough for 400,000 EV batteries per year.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Speaker Kevin McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Newly elected Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, formally invited President Joe Biden to deliver the State of the Union address Friday. White House press secretary Karen Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted the invite.
Navy destroyer to be named after Vietnam War hero Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Navy destroyer to be named after Vietnam War hero Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has announced that Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor winner Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley will have a future warship named after him.
Man charged in art heist of $70K glass sculpture at Oklahoma museum
U.S. News // 2 weeks ago
Man charged in art heist of $70K glass sculpture at Oklahoma museum
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a $70,000 glass sculpture from an Oklahoma museum in what is believed to be the institution's first art heist.
Dallas zoo closed after clouded leopard goes missing
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Dallas zoo closed after clouded leopard goes missing
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Zoo closed Friday as zoo officials and police search for a missing clouded leopard.
Senators demand Southwest Airlines answers for 'holiday meltdown'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Senators demand Southwest Airlines answers for 'holiday meltdown'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A group of senators sent a letter Friday, demanding answers from Southwest Airlines over its "holiday meltdown" which included thousands of canceled flights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine disputes Russian claims of Soledar capture, Wagner feud escalates
Ukraine disputes Russian claims of Soledar capture, Wagner feud escalates
Speaker Kevin McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address
Speaker Kevin McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress U.S. will hit debt limit Thursday
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress U.S. will hit debt limit Thursday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement