Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 11:51 AM

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut

Incentives make up the biggest portion of the billionaire's salary.

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking a pay cut, but still stands to make a lot of money as the Big Tech giant rides a wave of success from the worldwide popularity of the iPhone and its other digital products. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking a pay cut, but still stands to make a lot of money as the Big Tech giant rides a wave of success from the worldwide popularity of the iPhone and its other digital products. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook has agreed to accept a 40% pay cut this year after investors turned sour on his annual compensation package that reached nearly $100 million in 2022.

Cook still stands to make a lot of money in incentives as the Big Tech giant rides a wave of success from the worldwide popularity of the iPhone and its other digital products.

Advertisement

A December vote revealed shareholders had grown increasingly dissatisfied with Cook's pay, which led the billionaire to request a lower salary in recent weeks.

Under the revised pay structure, Cook will make $49 million in 2023, down from $84 million the previous year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RELATED Apple's market valuation falls to under $2 trillion

Apple's chief executive, who took over for Steve Jobs in 2011, earned a total of $99.4 million in 2022, mostly from incentives made off the resilience of the company's stock -- which is the major factor used to determine Cook's pay.

Advertisement

Cook's 2022 salary was calculated to be 1,177 times higher than the average Apple employee salary of $84,493.

Moving forward, 75% of Cook's vesting shares will be linked to Apple's stock performance, up from 50%, the company said.

RELATED Apple unveils new iPhone 14 with satellite-based emergency SOS

A breakdown of Cook's income in the federal filing shows he made just under $83 million in stock awards, $12 million in incentives and $3 million in salary.

He also receives a lavish benefits package that includes a personal security detail, private plane, a generous 401K contribution match, plus more than $46,000 at his disposal in a vacation spending account.

The company's compensation board said it moved on Cook's salary in response to last year's say-on-pay vote, in which support for Cook's salary plunged by more than 30%. Two years ago, 95% of shareholders approved of Cook's pay, compared to only 64% last year.

RELATED Apple CEO Tim Cook takes witness stand for first time ever in antitrust case

In recent months, the tech industry has come under increasing pressure from institutional investors to scale back on executive salaries. At Apple's annual meeting last year, shareholders were advised by expert analysts to vote against Cook's pay package.

From there, Apple's compensation board -- made up of Art Levinson, Al Gore and Andrea Jung -- asked institutional shareholders how they felt about Cook's pay.

Advertisement

"Based on these important conversations, we have made changes to the size and structure of Tim's 2023 compensation," the committee wrote, while suggesting other changes could be down the road.

"Taking into consideration Apple's comparative size, scope and performance, the Compensation Committee also intends to position Mr. Cook's annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th percentiles relative to our primary peer group for future years," the committee said.

Still, Cook was still praised for his performance over the past year, with the company's board expressing confidence in the CEO's long-term strategic goals.

Apple, which consistently ranks among the most lucrative companies in the world, has seen a colossal expansion under Cook's leadership. In 2022, Apple saw its market capitalization rise above $3 trillion. Although company shares have since fallen by as much as 27%, the stock was still trading at an incredible return of 1,212%.

Depending on how shares perform this year, Cook's income might soar again, but his payday is not likely to be as big after the tech giant dialed back his annual stock equity award.

That incentive allowed Cook to cash in on a much bigger salary in 2022, but this year he is capped from making more than about $75 million, according to documents filed with the government.

Advertisement

The company also made cuts to the number of restricted stock units that Cook could take with him if he retires early.

Cook has been paid a $6 million bonus on top of a $3 million annual base salary since 2016, and is estimated by Forbes to be worth about $1.7 billion.

In September 2020, Cook received a stock grant that would have paid him 1 million shares worth $114 million through 2025 if the company hit all its financial targets. A similar stock option given to Cook in 2011 reached a full value of $900 million in 2020.

Latest Headlines

Starting Tuesday, all U.S. veterans can get free suicide crisis care at any health facility
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. veterans can get free suicide crisis care at any health facility
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis can get free emergency care at any healthcare facility, starting Tuesday. They don't need to be enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs system to get the free care.
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A State Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Friday ordered the family real estate business of former President Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties for its conviction on tax fraud and other claims.
Gasoline prices are stable, but that likely won't last
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gasoline prices are stable, but that likely won't last
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- As oil prices go, so goes the price at the pump and analysts are expecting an uptick due to refinery maintenance and resurgent demand in China.
Tesla slashes EV prices, stocks take hit in pre-market trading
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tesla slashes EV prices, stocks take hit in pre-market trading
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Tesla shares dropped during pre-market trading Friday morning, after the company announced price cuts for its Model 3 Performance and Model Y Long Range in the United States.
House Democrats call on Biden to expel Bolsonaro amid election unrest in Brazil
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Democrats call on Biden to expel Bolsonaro amid election unrest in Brazil
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- House Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was hospitalized in Florida earlier this week as his supporters attacked the nation's capital.
Oklahoma executes death row inmate convicted of killing elderly couple
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma executes death row inmate convicted of killing elderly couple
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed death row inmate Scott James Eizember Thursday by lethal injection. He was convicted of killing an elderly couple in 2003.
NOAA: Right whale found entangled off North Carolina will likely die
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NOAA: Right whale found entangled off North Carolina will likely die
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Marine officials said on Thursday that an entangled juvenile North Atlantic right whale discovered off the coast of North Carolina will likely die from injuries.
Biden still faces uphill immigration battle after new policy, Mexico visit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden still faces uphill immigration battle after new policy, Mexico visit
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden looked to make an impact on the United States' growing challenges on the U.S.-Mexican border with policy changes last week while meeting with allies in Mexico and Canada this week.
North Carolina, Wisconsin join list of states to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
North Carolina, Wisconsin join list of states to ban TikTok
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The governors of North Carolina and Wisconsin have added their states to the growing list that have banned government officials from using TikTok.
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma said they have arrested the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought
Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement