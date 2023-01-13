Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 11:43 AM

Starting Tuesday, all U.S. veterans can get free suicide crisis care at any health facility

By Doug Cunningham
Starting Tuesday, all veterans can get free suicide crisis care at any healthcare facility without being enrolled in the VA system. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, shown at the White House March 4, 2021, said in a statement that this expansion of care will save veterans' lives. Veterans in crisis can dial 988 and then press 1 to connect with care 24/7. Photo by Erin Scott/UPI
| License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis can get free emergency care at any healthcare facility, starting Tuesday. They don't need to be enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs system to get the free care.

Preventing veteran suicide is a top priority of the VA priority, which supports a national goal to reduce the national veteran suicide rate by 20% by the year 2025.

Veterans in crisis can dial 988 followed by pressing 1 to quickly connect with support 24/7.

"Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency healthcare they deserve -- no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they're enrolled in VA care," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement. "This expansion of care will save Veterans' lives, and there's nothing more important than that."

RELATED VA says veteran suicides in 2020 dropped for second straight year

According to the VA, this suicide prevention effort is a key part of a 10-year National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide.

Any veteran will be able to go to any VA or non-VA healthcare facility without having to be enrolled in the VA system. They will get up to 30 days of inpatient or crisis residential care and outpatient care for up to 90 days free of charge.

In September 2022, the Department of Veteran Affairs said veteran suicide deaths fell at the fastest rate in 14 years. It was the second year in a row that veteran suicides decreased.

RELATED Military, veterans need better mental health services, experts tell Congress

According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report, in 2019 and 2020 veteran suicides dropped by 307 and 343 deaths.

The report said over 6,146 veterans died by suicide in 2020. Veteran suicides have been 6,000 or more per year each year since 2001. The report found an average of 20 veterans die by suicide each day.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

