Jan. 13, 2023 / 3:11 AM

Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested Thursday on two counts of child neglect. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook
Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested Thursday on two counts of child neglect. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma said they have arrested the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that special agents arrested Alysia Adams, 31, at about 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the Grady County Sheriff's Office on two counts of child neglect.

Authorities have been looking for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield since 2 p.m. Tuesday when a postal worker reported finding the child's 5-year-old sister wandering the streets near their house in the town of Cyril, home to some 1,000 people located about 65 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI said the two girls had been under the care of Adams and her unidentified husband at the time of their disappearance.

"The search of Athena continues," the bureau said. "The OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma as well as other states."

As part of the search, volunteers on Wednesday scoured the entire town, including looking through every known vacant house and local waterway. To aid the ongoing search, the city's trash service has been suspended, authorities said.

Analysts are also reviewing surveillance video from around the town, whose residents have called on to search their own properties for Brownfield.

Little about the case has been released to the public with Brook Arbeitman, the bureau's public information office, telling reporters during a Wednesday press conference that they are still working to establish an exact timeline concerning Brownfield's disappearance.

Items Arbeitman was reluctant to call evidence have been found that she said may prove helpful in the case.

In an update on Brownfield's older sister, Arbeitman said the unnamed girl was frightened when she was found but did not require medical attention.

She is currently in protective custody, Arbeitman said.

Concerning the location of the children's parents, Arbeitman said, "that's part of the ongoing investigation."

