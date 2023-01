1/2

Douglas Emhoff, the spouse of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at a reception to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the White House in September. Emhoff will travel to Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, the White House said in a statement Thursday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Douglas Emhoffwill travel to Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, the White House said in a statement Thursday. "The second gentleman will be in Krakow, Poland from January 26-29. On January 27, Mr. Emhoff will visit the Memorial and Museum at Auschwitz-Birkenau," states the press release. "He will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and attend the annual commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day."

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will meet with members of the Jewish community and visit cultural sites while accompanied by U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt.

Emhoff and Lipstadt will then travel to Berlin for a meeting of special envoys dedicated to combating antisemitism.

Lipstadt is a prominent historian known for confronting and debunking Holocaust deniers, including David Irving, who unsuccessfully sued her for pointing out lies he had told about the Holocaust.