Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 9:19 PM

As sedition trial begins, prosecutors say Proud Boys 'mobilized' after Trump comments

By Joe Fisher
1/5
In the indictment against Enrique Tarrio, prosecutors say the group used war to describe their actions and intent leading up to Jan. 6. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE
In the indictment against Enrique Tarrio, prosecutors say the group used war to describe their actions and intent leading up to Jan. 6. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- On the opening day of a highly watched sedition trial, federal prosecutors argued that the militant far-right group Proud Boys executed a calculated attack on Jan. 6, 2021, with the intention of stopping the transfer of presidential power.

Five prominent members of the Proud Boys are being tried in the court proceedings that began Thursday.

Advertisement

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said the group began conspiring in the days following the 2020 election, planning for a war if then-President Donald Trump was not elected to another term in office. The opening statements by the prosecution lasted about 80 minutes, according to NBC News.

The defendants, former leader Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola face charges of conspiracy to stop the lawful transfer of power by force, assaulting and impeding law enforcement officers, obstructing a governmental proceeding, destroying government property, and hindering or delaying by force the execution of governing the transfer of power.

RELATED House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack releases dozens of interview transcripts

In the indictment against Tarrio and his fellow Proud Boys members, references to war were cited in numerous messages from Tarrio and his co-defendants.

McCullough recalled the September 2020 presidential debate when Trump addressed the Proud Boys, telling them to "stand back and stand by." He said this was a call to action that the group acted upon.

Advertisement

"They did not stand back, they did not stand by, instead they mobilized," he said.

RELATED Two Jan. 6 rioters sentenced to four years in prison

"These 'lords of war' joined together to stop the transfer of presidential power."

The defendants communicated through several channels, including the messaging app Telegram. On Jan. 6, following the breaching of the Capitol Building, Tarrio shared a message to other members that said, "Make no mistake... We did this."

McCullough said this message is one of many pieces of evidence that shows intent.

RELATED Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol riot

"Those are his words, his thoughts, just minutes after Congress had been forced to stop its work," McCullough said. "They did what they'd set out to do."

Attorneys for the defense dismissed accusations that the attack on the Capitol were premeditated, going as far as downplaying the attack altogether.

Roger Roots, the attorney for Pezzola, downplayed the sedition trial as being about a "six-hour delay of Congress."

"The government makes a big deal out of this six-hour recess," he said.

In November, two members of the far-right group Oath Keepers, founder Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

House committee holds final hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final public hearing to discuss the findings of an 18-month investigation on December 19, 2022. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday announced the appointment of Robert Hur as Special Counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents found in a private office and a garage of President Joe Biden.
Google warns Supreme Court against 'gutting' law that shields tech companies from liability
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google warns Supreme Court against 'gutting' law that shields tech companies from liability
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Google filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday warning the high court against "gutting" a controversial law that shields tech companies from liability.
SEC charges crypto firms Genesis, Gemini with selling unregistered securities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SEC charges crypto firms Genesis, Gemini with selling unregistered securities
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged the cryptocurrency firms Genesis and Gemini, which was founded by the Winklevoss twins, with allegedly selling unregistered securities.
'Significant damage' after tornadoes rip through Alabama
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Significant damage' after tornadoes rip through Alabama
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Major damage is being reported after several tornadoes tore across Alabama Thursday, including one in the city of Selma, which told residents there to remain inside.
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Illinois have charged two emergency medical services workers with murder for strapping a patient face-down to a stretcher.
Former Nebraska governor to fill state's vacant Senate seat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Nebraska governor to fill state's vacant Senate seat
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Nebraska's vacant Senate seat will be filled by the state's former governor, Pete Ricketts, Gov. Jim Pillen said Thursday.
More than half nation's school districts face teacher shortages, data show
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More than half nation's school districts face teacher shortages, data show
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (UPI) -- More than half of school districts across the country have reported shortages in teachers, according to researchers at an event hosted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education.
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A former American serviceman detained in Russia since April, was released Thursday, his family said in a statement.
JP Morgan shuts down student-aid website over its user base claims
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
JP Morgan shuts down student-aid website over its user base claims
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- JP Morgan shut down student financial aid website Frank, which it acquired for $175 million, and is suing its founder over misleading the bank about its user base.
City National Bank agrees to pay $31 million to resolve redlining complaints
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
City National Bank agrees to pay $31 million to resolve redlining complaints
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- City National Bank has agreed to pay $31 million to resolve allegations it engaged in redlining, an illegal practice where financial institutions refuse to provide credit services to people from communities of color.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement