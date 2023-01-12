Trending
Jan. 12, 2023 / 2:35 PM

President Biden recalls 'integrity' of late Defense Secretary Ash Carter

By Joe Fisher
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a memorial service for former U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter in the Washington National Cathedral in D.C. on Thursday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a memorial service for former U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter in the Washington National Cathedral in D.C. on Thursday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Integrity, genius and inspiring were just a few words President Joe Biden used to describe late Defense Secretary Ash Carter during a memorial service Thursday morning.

Carter died suddenly of a heart attack in October. He was 68 years old.

A memorial was held at the Washington National Cathedral.

Biden evoked memories of Carter as a professor at Cambridge University, where he led students in science and technology. He discussed Carter's work with multiple presidents, particularly President Barack Obama, with whom he served from 2015 to 2017.

He also remembered Carter as a proud father and family man who held even more pride in his children than in his service to the United States.

"This is beyond my capacity to accurately assess what an incredible man Ash was," Biden said in his opening.

"Ash was a force. A force of nature. His genius was evident. His integrity, unfailing. His commitment to service before self was literally inspiring," the president said.

"On behalf of our nation, I just want to say thank you," he continued. "Thank you for sharing Ash with us. For your own service to our country. We're truly grateful."

Biden related Carter's unexpected death to that of his first wife Neilia and 1-year-old daughter Naomi, both of whom died in a car accident in 1972.

"I have some idea - how hard this is. How unreal and unfair it seems to lose someone you love so suddenly," he said.

"Someone who should have had so many years ahead of him. The suddenness in my view magnifies the grief. It makes it just inescapable."

The president said he wished Carter would have lived to enjoy life as a grandfather the most, but he said Carter will be there in spirit.

Carter was a Rhodes Scholar at Yale University. He joined the U.S. Department of Defense under the administration of President Bill Clinton. He was elevated from deputy secretary of defense to secretary of defense in 2014.

Carter's background in science made him loyal to always seeking the truth, ignoring the influence of politics, Biden said.

"That training shaped his leadership and he sought to understand a problem from every angle," he said.

"He always followed where the facts led him and sometimes they were to places we did not want to go."

"Ash felt the duty to deliver his best possible analysis and recommendation with exceptional candor, with exceptional discretion and above all, with exceptional integrity. That's the first word I think of - integrity."

