Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 2:07 PM

University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial

By Simon Druker
1/2
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, accused of being behind the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in court for the second time Thursday. Photo courtesty of Latah County Sheriff's Office
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, accused of being behind the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in court for the second time Thursday. Photo courtesty of Latah County Sheriff's Office | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, accused of committing the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in court for the second time Thursday.

Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial Thursday, during a brief appearance in Latah County District Court in Idaho.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old nodded his head and responded "yes" when Judge Megan Marshall asked if he understood the proceedings.

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea in the case and remains held without bail at Idaho's Latah County Jail. A pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for June. He was under armed guard during Thursday's hearing, wearing orange jail clothing.

RELATED Teen accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete faces federal charges

Kohberger was a PhD student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University. He is accused in the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernoldle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in November.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains after authorities tracked him down. He was in his home state of Pennsylvania for the holidays, after driving home with his father and arriving in the state on Dec. 17.

Advertisement

He was extradited to Idaho earlier this month.

RELATED Texas executes Robert Fratta for 1994 murder

If convicted, Kohberger faces the death penalty, which is legal in Idaho, although the state has only executed three people since 1976 when the punishment was reinstated by the U.S. Supreme Court. The last execution in Idaho was in 2012.

Investigators have not speculated on a motive for the crime.

Prosecutors have not laid out all the evidence they have against Kohberger, who has refused to answer questions so far.

RELATED House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress

Shortly before the end of the year, Pennsylvania police recovered trash from his family's Pennsylvania home. A state-run lab in Idaho then linked the DNA from the sample to the knife sheath from the murder scene.

Latest Headlines

President Biden recalls 'integrity' of late Defense Secretary Ash Carter
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
President Biden recalls 'integrity' of late Defense Secretary Ash Carter
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Integrity, genius and inspiring were just a few words President Joe Biden used to describe late Defense Secretary Ash Carter during a memorial service Thursday morning.
Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- California's extreme drought has nearly been eliminated after the recent waves of record-setting rainfall sweeping the state.
AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday announced the appointment of Robert Hur as Special Counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents found in a private office and a garage of President Joe Biden.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, the White House said in a statement Thursday.
December CPI: Biden touts 'good news' as prices dropped 0.1%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
December CPI: Biden touts 'good news' as prices dropped 0.1%
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The energy index of the Consumer Price Index helped drag inflation lower.
NLRB affirms Amazon Labor Union win, union calls on Amazon to begin bargaining
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NLRB affirms Amazon Labor Union win, union calls on Amazon to begin bargaining
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The National Labor Relations Board has certified the Amazon Labor Union's victory at an Amazon warehouse in New York City's Staten Island, rejecting complaints filed by Amazon. Amazon said it will appeal the ruling.
Walmart partners with Salesforce to offer GoLocal shipping to other retailers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walmart partners with Salesforce to offer GoLocal shipping to other retailers
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Thursday that it is partnering with Salesforce to provide retailers with access to technologies and solutions to improve local pickup and delivery for shoppers everywhere.
As domestic U.S. flights normalize, FAA says ground stop was caused by corrupt file
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As domestic U.S. flights normalize, FAA says ground stop was caused by corrupt file
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The nationwide air travel meltdown Wednesday was caused by a single corrupted data file and there is no evidence of a cyberattack, according to the FAA.
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The New York State Nurses Association announced Thursday that strikes were ending at two New York City hospitals after tentative agreements were reached addressing salary and staffing.
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Republican-led House of Representatives has passed its first major abortion bill of the 118th Congress, requiring infants born alive during or following an attempted abortion to receive medical attention.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
FTX has now recovered $5B in cash as bankruptcy proceedings continue
FTX has now recovered $5B in cash as bankruptcy proceedings continue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement