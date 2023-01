The Amazon Labor Union's organizing victory at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse has been certified by the National Labor Relations Board, which dismissed Amazon's complaints seeking to nullify the union's election victory. Union organizer Christian Smalls is pictured with President Biden, who supports the union effort. Photo courtesy of the White House/Twitter

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The National Labor Relations Board has certified the Amazon Labor Union's victory at an Amazon warehouse in New York City's Staten Island, rejecting complaints filed by Amazon. Amazon said it will appeal the ruling. In a tweet, Amazon Labor Union organizer Christian Smalls said, "We beat Amazon fair and square. Now is the time to sign a contract!" Advertisement

Amazon is against the union effort, and filed complaints with the NLRB to nullify the union election after workers at the Staten Island warehouse voted to join the Amazon Labor Union in April 2022.

An NLRB hearing officer rejected Amazon's complaints in September.

On Wednesday, NLRB Region 28 Director Cornele Overstreet agreed with the prior NLRB ruling dismissing Amazon's complaints and upholding the union election.

"Having carefully considered the exceptions and briefs, the Hearing Officer's rulings made at the hearing are free from prejudicial error and are hereby affirmed," NLRB Region 28's decision said.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement Amazon will file further appeals in an effort to derail the workers' choice to be represented by the union at the Staten Island warehouse.

"As we've said since the beginning, we don't believe this election process was fair, legitimate, or representative of the majority of what our team wants," Nantel said.