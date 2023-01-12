'Significant damage' after tornadoes rip through Alabama

A damaged car sits among the wreckage Thursday after a tornado hit Mount Vernon, Ala. Several tornadoes touched down across the state, causing significant damage and some minor injuries. Photo by Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Major damage is being reported after several tornadoes tore across Alabama Thursday, including one in the city of Selma, where residents were told to remain inside. The larger tornado touched down in the city of 17,600 people at about 12:20 p.m. local time, uprooting trees and downing power lines, resulting in "significant damage," mayor James Perkins Jr. said during a briefing.

A number of roads remained blocked Thursday afternoon.

2:21 PM: The Tornado Warning in far northeast Chambers has been updated to CONSIDERABLE. This is a large and extremely dangerous tornado on the ground. Please seek shelter immediately if in the polygon!!— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 12, 2023

"Citizens please refrain from traveling the roadways and stay away from down power lines. City crews will be out as soon as practical to clean up. In the meantime, stay safe and continue to report your damages through 911," the city wrote in a Facebook message.

The Selma tornado was one of several to hit the state Thursday. The first touched down around 11 a.m. EST with several reports across the central part of the state. Significant damage was reported around Greensboro, Ala.

A Tornado Emergency was issued for Autauga County, Ala. just before 1 p.m. CST. The National Weather Service office in Birmingham issued the first such alert of the year, and first since early November, warning residents to take shelter immediately and that there was a "life-threatening situation."

"This is a large and extremely dangerous tornado on the ground," the agency tweeted.

A Tornado Warning for parts of Clay County and Quitman County expired at 5:30 p.m. EST, according to the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remained in effect across five Alabama counties until 6 p.m. CST.

"And please be patient with us as we survey the damage and try to categorize something that may be difficult to describe," the agency said in a statement.

"There will be many long days ahead for everyone responding to the areas that experienced these storms, and even longer days for those directly impacted."

No deaths had been reported as of Thursday afternoon, although several non-life-threatening injuries were. Between 10 and 15 people were hurt in Morgan County, Ala., after they were hit by debris.

