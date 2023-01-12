Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 7:39 AM

NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Nurses strike and hold a rally outside of Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday. The union representing the nurses said the strike ended Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nurses strike and hold a rally outside of Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday. The union representing the nurses said the strike ended Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The New York State Nurses Association announced Thursday an end to strikes two New York City hospitals after reaching tentative agreements addressing salary and staffing.

The union said nurses at the Mount Sinai and Montefiore Bronx hospitals would return to work Thursday morning after reaching deals to ensure "concrete enforceable safe staffing ratios."

Advertisement

"Today, we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession," NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said.

The nurses had been on strike since Monday, charging that hospitals were putting the lives of nurses and patients at risk because of staffing shortages that left its members overworked and shifts unfilled, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Ambulance crews strike again in England, Wales

Hagans said that new staffing ratios for all inpatient units at Mount Sinai would take place immediately, ensuring "there will always be enough nurses at the bedside to provide safe patient care."

At Montefiore, nurses reached a deal to provide new safe staffing ratios in the Emergency Department, staffing language and financial penalties for failing to comply with safe staffing levels in all units, community health improvements and nurse-student partnerships to recruit Bronx nurses to stay on as union nurses.

Advertisement

The union added that nurses at Wyckoff Hospital also reached a tentative deal Wednesday night and withdrew their 10-day strike notice.

RELATED Amazon to shut down three warehouses in Britain

"This is a historic victory for New York City nurses and for nurses across the country," said Hagans. "NYSNA nurses have done the impossible, saving lives night and day, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we've again shown that nothing is impossible for nurse heroes."

More than 7,000 nurses took to the picket line as negotiations at the hospitals. The union, which represents 42,000 registered nurses, had negotiated at least tentative agreements with many of the city's hospitals.

The nurses union had won support from state and local public officials going into the strike, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia Janes, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and New York City council member Gale Brewer.

RELATED Macron pitches reforms to raise France's retirement age

Latest Headlines

House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Republican-led House of Representatives has passed its first major abortion bill of the 118th Congress, requiring infants born alive during or following an attempted abortion to receive medical attention.
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have opened an influence peddling investigation into the family of President Joe Biden.
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An additional batch of classified documents from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president has been uncovered during a search by his aides, according to several reports citing unnamed sources.
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
Jill Biden undergoes outpatient surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Jill Biden undergoes outpatient surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden had outpatient surgery Wednesday to remove several cancerous skin lesions. All cancerous tissue was fully removed during the Mohs surgery, according to the president's physician.
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. Congress set a historical mark with a record 13 members who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual.
Google company Verily to lay off 15% of workforce
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Google company Verily to lay off 15% of workforce
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Verily Life Sciences said Wednesday it will begin the process of laying off 15% of its staff as part of a restructuring effort.
FTX has now recovered $5B in cash as bankruptcy proceedings continue
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FTX has now recovered $5B in cash as bankruptcy proceedings continue
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Crypto exchange FTX has now recovered more than $5 billion in cash, digital assets and liquid assets so far, the company's lawyers said during a bankruptcy court hearing Wednesday.
Stocks get midweek bump ahead of consumer price index release
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Stocks get midweek bump ahead of consumer price index release
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks rose across the three top indexes Wednesday ahead of the publication of the latest consumer price index expected to be released early Thursday.
Microsoft will adopt unlimited time off model for salaried employees
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Microsoft will adopt unlimited time off model for salaried employees
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Microsoft will switch to an unlimited time off policy for its salaried employees on Jan. 16, according to a company spokesperson. Critics say the policy doesn't account for pressure employees feel to not take days off.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement