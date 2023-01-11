Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 4:46 PM

President Biden calls for legislation on 'Big Tech' accountability

By Joe Fisher
1/4
President Joe Biden was critical of the tech industry in an op-ed from the Wall Street Journal Wednesday, calling on Democrats and Republicans to push bipartisan legislation to hold big tech companies accountable for how they use consumers' data. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
President Joe Biden was critical of the tech industry in an op-ed from the Wall Street Journal Wednesday, calling on Democrats and Republicans to push bipartisan legislation to hold big tech companies accountable for how they use consumers' data. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was critical of the tech industry in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal Wednesday, calling on Democrats and Republicans to push bipartisan legislation to hold big tech companies accountable for how they use consumers' data.

The president said America's tech industry is the "most innovative in the world" but he is concerned about how some companies collect and use data, and their role in nurturing extremist views.

Advertisement

"As I said last year in my State of the Union address, millions of young people are struggling with bullying, violence, trauma and mental health. We must hold social-media companies accountable for the experiment they are running on our children for profit," Biden said.

Biden said companies use personal data to tailor content for users in an exploitative fashion, keeping them on platforms by feeding them "extreme and polarizing" content that can be linked to real-world violence. Users are often exposed to problematic and sometimes illegal content including nonconsensual pornography and material that exploits children.

RELATED Rubio introduces bill to ban TikTok from U.S.

Among the goals of the legislation Biden would like to see are federal privacy protections and significant reforms to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make companies responsible for the content posted on their platforms. As written, the act protects companies from being liable for the activities of their users.

Advertisement

"The law has been applied to protect online service providers like social media companies from lawsuits based on their decisions to transmit or take down user-generated content," a 2021 congressional report reads.

Apps such as TikTok have mysterious algorithms that determine what content is shown to users. Biden said more transparency is needed about these algorithms as well.

RELATED Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

In December, the U.S. House of Representatives advanced the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which still seeks approval from the Senate Commerce Committee before being voted on in the Senate. The bill is tailored to create oversight on companies' data collection practices and establish foundational data rights for consumers.

Biden was also critical of the role of tech companies in weakening the position of brick-and-mortar small businesses. He suggested adopting legislation that is in line with his 2021 executive order targeted at increasing fairness and competition in the market. He said he would like to see small businesses be able to compete with larger companies on an even playing field.

"There will be many policy issues we disagree on in the new Congress, but bipartisan proposals to protect our privacy and our children; to prevent discrimination, sexual exploitation, and cyberstalking; and to tackle anticompetitive conduct shouldn't separate us," he said.

Advertisement

"Let's unite behind our shared values and show the nation we can work together to get the job done."

Read More

Amazon reaches deal with European Union to end antitrust investigation

Latest Headlines

Microsoft will adopt unlimited time off model for salaried employees
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Microsoft will adopt unlimited time off model for salaried employees
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Microsoft will switch to an unlimited time off policy for its salaried employees on Jan. 16, according to a company spokesperson. Critics say the policy doesn't account for pressure employees feel to not take days off.
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. Congress set a historical mark with a record 13 members who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual.
Jill Biden lesion surgery 'is proceeding well and as expected'
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Jill Biden lesion surgery 'is proceeding well and as expected'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's had Mohs outpatient surgery Wednesday to remove a lesion above her right eye following a cancer screening. Her doctors recommended it be removed and checked for any signs of cancer.
Connecticut police officers plead not guilty after suspect paralyzed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Connecticut police officers plead not guilty after suspect paralyzed
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Five Connecticut police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to their roles in connection to the paralysis of a Black man while in their custody.
Alleged 'El Chapo' associate gets 15 years for international drug smuggling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alleged 'El Chapo' associate gets 15 years for international drug smuggling
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday that former Baja California drug trafficking organization leader Pedro Alejandro Rubio-Perez has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Illinois neighborhoods told to take shelter as chemical fire rages
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Illinois neighborhoods told to take shelter as chemical fire rages
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An explosion at the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle, Ill., sparked at four-alarm fire on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Texas biologist gets 6 months in prison for wildlife trafficking
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas biologist gets 6 months in prison for wildlife trafficking
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Former Texas A&M University biologist Dr. Richard Kazmaier will spend six months in prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to a wildlife trafficking felony.
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
Republican leaders in Rep. George Santos' county call for him to resign
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican leaders in Rep. George Santos' county call for him to resign
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Nassau County, N.Y., Republican leaders called for embattled representative George Santos to resign on Wednesday. Santos has come under intense scrutiny after a series of fabrications and lies he told were revealed.
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Days after it passed the state's House and Senate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law Tuesday night, banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement