Breaking News
Domestic flights resume after pause due to FAA tech glitch
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 9:04 AM

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Friday's estimated prize would pay out a cash option of an estimated $707.9 million if a winning ticket is produced. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Friday's estimated prize would pay out a cash option of an estimated $707.9 million if a winning ticket is produced. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The main Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion -- second largest in the lottery's history -- is on the line for a Friday the 13th drawing. Six other Mega-Millions jackpots have been won on that otherwise famously unlucky date.

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing produced 6,154,167 winning tickets ranging from $2 to $3 million, but no ticket matched all five numbers and the sixth golden Mega Ball to win the jackpot. Tuesday's winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 plus gold Mega Ball 9.

Advertisement

Friday's estimated prize would pay out a cash option of an estimated $707.9 million if a winning ticket is produced. Mega-Millions is one of the two biggest lotteries in America and the jackpot has been over a billion dollars four times in a little over four years, according to the lottery.

"The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing," said Lead Director Mega Millions Consortium Director Pat McDonald in a statement. "Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Our member lotteries raise funds for many good causes, ranging from education to conservation programs. We're proud to support these efforts."

Advertisement

Three winners Tuesday in Connecticut, Florida and New York won $3 million. Thirteen winning tickets Tuesday sold in California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts (two), Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio (two), Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were worth $1 million each.

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the one Friday was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot win was $502 million, shared by winning tickets in California and Florida Oct. 14.

RELATED Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option

Michigan has been especially lucky on Friday the 13th jackpots, winning four of them in June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017.

RELATED Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball

Read More

Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years

Latest Headlines

FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The FAA has lifted a ground stop it placed on all U.S. domestic flights Wednesday and said normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming nationwide. The domestic flights were stopped earlier Wednesday morning.
Grand jury indicts Chinese student over threatening pro-democracy advocate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Chinese student over threatening pro-democracy advocate
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Chinese national attending Berklee College on charges of stalking and threatening a pro-democracy advocate who was calling for political change in the Asian nation.
Texas announces record $33B budget surplus
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas announces record $33B budget surplus
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Texas has amassed an extra $33 billion to spend during the 2024-2025 fiscal year in a record-breaking budget surplus funded by the state's sales and oil taxes.
Texas executes Robert Fratta for 1994 murder
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas executes Robert Fratta for 1994 murder
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Texas executed Robert Fratta on Tuesday night for the 1994 death of his estranged wife, Farah. The prisoner's death was preceded by a dramatic day of back-and-forth court decisions on whether the state could continue usi
Sen. Chuck Grassley to undergo hip surgery this week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Grassley to undergo hip surgery this week
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa hurt his hip on Tuesday and will undergo surgery later this week, his office said.
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, making it the fourth time in a little more than four years that the grand prize has surpassed the $1 billion mark.
The Pentagon officially rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
The Pentagon officially rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Tuesday that allowed the Armed Forces to discharge thousands of soldiers for failing to be inoculated against the virus.
Teen accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete faces federal charges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Teen accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete faces federal charges
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced federal charges against a Maine teenager in the New Year's Eve machete attack on three New York police officers.
California storms kill at least 17 as more rain expected
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
California storms kill at least 17 as more rain expected
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At least 17 people have died so far as severe weather continues to pound parts of California, causing flooding and massive power outages.
Joe Biden 'surprised' about classified documents, cooperating
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Joe Biden 'surprised' about classified documents, cooperating
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "surprised" to learn that classified documents were found in an office he used after serving as vice president and that he is fully cooperating with investigators.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
World Bank latest to sound global recession alarm bells
World Bank latest to sound global recession alarm bells
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement