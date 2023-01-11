Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing

1/3

Friday's estimated prize would pay out a cash option of an estimated $707.9 million if a winning ticket is produced. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The main Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion -- second largest in the lottery's history -- is on the line for a Friday the 13th drawing. Six other Mega-Millions jackpots have been won on that otherwise famously unlucky date. Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing produced 6,154,167 winning tickets ranging from $2 to $3 million, but no ticket matched all five numbers and the sixth golden Mega Ball to win the jackpot. Tuesday's winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 plus gold Mega Ball 9. Advertisement

Friday's estimated prize would pay out a cash option of an estimated $707.9 million if a winning ticket is produced. Mega-Millions is one of the two biggest lotteries in America and the jackpot has been over a billion dollars four times in a little over four years, according to the lottery.

"The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing," said Lead Director Mega Millions Consortium Director Pat McDonald in a statement. "Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Our member lotteries raise funds for many good causes, ranging from education to conservation programs. We're proud to support these efforts."

Three winners Tuesday in Connecticut, Florida and New York won $3 million. Thirteen winning tickets Tuesday sold in California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts (two), Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio (two), Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were worth $1 million each.

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the one Friday was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot win was $502 million, shared by winning tickets in California and Florida Oct. 14.

Michigan has been especially lucky on Friday the 13th jackpots, winning four of them in June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017.

