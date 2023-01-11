Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The main Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion -- second largest in the lottery's history -- is on the line for a Friday the 13th drawing. Six other Mega-Millions jackpots have been won on that otherwise famously unlucky date.
Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing produced 6,154,167 winning tickets ranging from $2 to $3 million, but no ticket matched all five numbers and the sixth golden Mega Ball to win the jackpot. Tuesday's winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 plus gold Mega Ball 9.