1/3

First lady Jill Biden exits the White House before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where the First Lady is undergoing an outpatient procedure to remove a small lesion found during a skin cancer screening. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden's had Mohs outpatient surgery Wednesday to remove a lesion above her right eye following a cancer screening. Her doctors recommended it be removed and checked for any signs of cancer. An East Wing update released just after 2 p.m. Wednesday said the "procedure is proceeding well and as expected. Dr. O'Connor will provide an update later today." Advertisement

A Jan. 4 statement from the president's physician, Kevin O'Connor, said the cancer screening found the small lesion and it would be removed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Mohs micrographic surgery is used to remove cancer cells while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

According to the Mayo Clinic, most people can go home after surgery. President Joe Biden went to Walter Reed with his wife just hours after arriving back from a two-day summit in Mexico.

In an earlier statement from the White House, O'Connor said: "During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the first lady's right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended it be removed. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the first lady will undergo a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue."

Advertisement

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Mohs surgery is considered the most effective technique for treating many basil cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas, which are the two most common types of skin cancer.