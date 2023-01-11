Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 1:10 PM

Republican leaders in Rep. George Santos' county call for him to resign

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
Republican leaders called on Congressman George Santos to resign on Wednesday. Santos has been under fire since a series of fabrications and lies that he told were revealed. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Republican leaders called on Congressman George Santos to resign on Wednesday. Santos has been under fire since a series of fabrications and lies that he told were revealed. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Nassau County Republican leaders called on U.S. Rep. George Santos to resign on Wednesday in the wake of revelations about fabrications and lies he told during his campaign and afterward.

"George Santos' campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication -- he deceived the voters of the third congressional district, he deceived the members of the Nassau County Republican Committee, elected officials, his colleagues, candidates, his opponents and even some of the media," Nassau County Republican Party Chairman Joseph Cairo said at a press conference Wednesday.

Advertisement

Santos claimed to have had attended NYU and graduated from Baruch college in 2010, both institutions said they couldn't find any record of his attendance. In his campaign bio, Santos claimed to have worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but both companies say they don't have any record of his employment.

Shortly after his election to New York's third congressional district, Santos claimed he had lost four employees at the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016, but a New York Times review of victims' backgrounds revealed that none of them had worked for Santos.

Advertisement

Santos also lied extensively about his family background, claiming his mother's death from cancer was related to the 9/11 attacks, however, there is no evidence that she was at the Twin Towers or that she had the type of cancer that has affected rescue workers at ground zero. Santos also claimed he was Jewish and that his grandmother fled the Holocaust, but the claim also turned out to have been false.

"His fabrications went too far. Many groups were hurt, specifically, I look at those families that were touched by the horrors of the Holocaust, and feel for them. He has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service nor as an elected official. He is not welcome here at republican headquarters," Cairo continued.

The nonprofit government watchdog Campaign Legal Center also filed a complaint against Santos, alleging that he had concealed the source of $705,000 he claimed to have donated to his own campaign despite only having $55,000 in his 2020 financial discloser.

"There's absolutely no way Mr. Santos can be an effective member of congress and represent the people who elected him," said North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. "The longer he is in office the longer the residents of the third congressional district will suffer. Mr. Santos haven't you done enough harm?"

Advertisement

Democratic New York representatives Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres on Tuesday delivered a written complaint against Santos to the House Ethics Committee, saying he "must be held accountable for defrauding both Congress and the public."

Latest Headlines

Texas biologist gets 6 months in prison for wildlife trafficking
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Texas biologist gets 6 months in prison for wildlife trafficking
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Former Texas A&M University biologist Dr. Richard Kazmaier will spend six months in prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to a wildlife trafficking felony.
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Days after it passed the state's House and Senate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law Tuesday night, banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- More heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in northern California Wednesday following several heavy atmospheric river events that drenched the state in wave after wave of powerful, deadly storms.
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A South Korean company said it was investing billions of dollars to build its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for solar panels.
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday there's no evidence that this morning's FAA outage affecting domestic flights was caused by cyber terrorism, but he won't rule that out until probe complete.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The main Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion - second largest in the lottery's history - is on the line for a Friday the 13th drawing. Six other Mega-Millions jackpots were won on that otherwise famously unlucky date.
Grand jury indicts Chinese student over threatening pro-democracy advocate
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Chinese student over threatening pro-democracy advocate
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Chinese national attending Berklee College on charges of stalking and threatening a pro-democracy advocate who was calling for political change in the Asian nation.
Texas announces record $33B budget surplus
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas announces record $33B budget surplus
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Texas has amassed an extra $33 billion to spend during the 2024-2025 fiscal year in a record-breaking budget surplus funded by the state's sales and oil taxes.
Texas executes Robert Fratta for 1994 murder
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas executes Robert Fratta for 1994 murder
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Texas executed Robert Fratta on Tuesday night for the 1994 death of his estranged wife, Farah. The prisoner's death was preceded by a dramatic day of back-and-forth court decisions on whether the state could continue usi
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement