Illinois neighborhoods told to take shelter as chemical fire rages

The LaSalle, Ill., fire department is responding to a four-alarm fire at the Carus chemical plant. Photo by La Salle Fire Department/ Facebook

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A four-alarm fire broke out at a chemical plant in LaSalle, Ill., on Wednesday. Local officials say the fire at the Carus plant started with an "explosion" in a shipping container at about 9 a.m. Advertisement

All employees at the facility have been accounted for, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, but authorities have issued a shelter-in-place mandate for areas north and west of the plant.

Police say the release of a green-colored oxidizer from the plant has complicated efforts to extinguish the fire.

"Due to recent events, an oxidizer (which appears green in color) has been released in the area. Do not touch this substance. If you see this substance near or on your residence it can be deactivated," the LaSalle Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"In order to deactivate it you will need a 1:1:1 mixture of: 1 gallon of water, 1 gallon of peroxide, 1 gallon of vinegar," authorities said.

"We are still bringing additional equipment in to assist in the final extinguishment and investigation," LaSalle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said at a press conference Wednesday.