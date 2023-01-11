Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 2:45 PM

Illinois neighborhoods told to take shelter as chemical fire rages

By Patrick Hilsman
The LaSalle, Ill., fire department is responding to a four-alarm fire at the Carus chemical plant. Photo by La Salle Fire Department/Facebook
The LaSalle, Ill., fire department is responding to a four-alarm fire at the Carus chemical plant. Photo by La Salle Fire Department/Facebook

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A four-alarm fire broke out at a chemical plant in LaSalle, Ill., on Wednesday.

Local officials say the fire at the Carus plant started with an "explosion" in a shipping container at about 9 a.m.

Advertisement

All employees at the facility have been accounted for, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, but authorities have issued a shelter-in-place mandate for areas north and west of the plant.

Police say the release of a green-colored oxidizer from the plant has complicated efforts to extinguish the fire.

"Due to recent events, an oxidizer (which appears green in color) has been released in the area. Do not touch this substance. If you see this substance near or on your residence it can be deactivated," the LaSalle Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"In order to deactivate it you will need a 1:1:1 mixture of: 1 gallon of water, 1 gallon of peroxide, 1 gallon of vinegar," authorities said.

"We are still bringing additional equipment in to assist in the final extinguishment and investigation," LaSalle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said at a press conference Wednesday.

Read More

California storms kill at least 17 as more rain expected 6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire 3 people, including 2 children, killed in three-alarm Pittsburgh house fire

Latest Headlines

Connecticut police officers plead not guilty after suspect paralyzed
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Connecticut police officers plead not guilty after suspect paralyzed
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Five Connecticut police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to their roles in connection to the paralysis of a Black man while in their custody.
Alleged 'El Chapo' associate gets 15 years for international drug smuggling
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Alleged 'El Chapo' associate gets 15 years for international drug smuggling
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday that former Baja California drug trafficking organization leader Pedro Alejandro Rubio-Perez has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. Congress set a historical mark with a record 13 members who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual.
Texas biologist gets 6 months in prison for wildlife trafficking
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas biologist gets 6 months in prison for wildlife trafficking
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Former Texas A&M University biologist Dr. Richard Kazmaier will spend six months in prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to a wildlife trafficking felony.
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
Republican leaders in Rep. George Santos' county call for him to resign
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in Rep. George Santos' county call for him to resign
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Nassau County, N.Y., Republican leaders called for embattled representative George Santos to resign on Wednesday. Santos has come under intense scrutiny after a series of fabrications and lies he told were revealed.
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Days after it passed the state's House and Senate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law Tuesday night, banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- More heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in northern California Wednesday following several heavy atmospheric river events that drenched the state in wave after wave of powerful, deadly storms.
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A South Korean company said it was investing billions of dollars to build its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for solar panels.
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday there's no evidence that this morning's FAA outage affecting domestic flights was caused by cyber terrorism, but he won't rule that out until probe complete.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement