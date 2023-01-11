Trending
Jan. 11, 2023 / 12:29 AM

Sen. Chuck Grassley to undergo hip surgery this week

By Darryl Coote
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, injured his hip Tuesday and will undergo surgery later this week. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa hurt his hip on Tuesday and will undergo surgery later this week, his office said.

Grassley, at 89 years of age, is one of Congress' longest serving members and among its oldest sitting politicians.

His office did not say in the statement how he injured his hip, but that he is "otherwise in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery."

"Join me in praying for a speedy recover for @ChuckGrassley," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted. "I know he'll be back on his 4am running routine in no time!"

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, similarly wished Grassley a quick recovery.

"Senator @ChuckGrassley is a strong voice for Iowa farmers, families and rural communities in the U.S. Senate," he tweeted. "My family and I wish him a full and speedy recovery."

