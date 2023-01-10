Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting

1/5

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C) with his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez Mueller (2R), U.S. President Joe Biden (2L) and U.S. first lady Jill Biden (L) pose at the National Palace in Mexico City on Tuesday. Photo by Jose Mendez/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meeting Tuesday in Mexico, voiced a shared goal to turn North America into "a clean energy powerhouse." Biden and Trudeau, meeting ahead of the North American Leaders Summit, also discussed a shared vision for defense, including support for Ukraine. Advertisement

Biden has set an emissions goal of reducing domestic greenhouse gas emissions by 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. At COP27 in November, he voiced support for assisting developing nations that have been significantly and disproportionately affected by climate change.

"We should be the clean energy powerhouse of the world. And that's not hyperbole; I genuinely mean that," Biden said in remarks alongside Trudeau, according to the White House.

"And we're also in a situation where we're in the process at home -- and you are as well, and we've talked about it -- of strengthening our supply chains so that no one can arbitrarily hold us up or a pandemic in Asia cause us to not have access to critical elements that we need to do everything from build automobiles to so many other things."

The pair also discussed cooperating on North American security efforts. They plan to continue supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia with economic and humanitarian assistance.

Nearly 140,000 Ukrainian refugees have migrated to Canada for shelter. More than 760,000 temporary resident applications have been received since March and about 478,000 have been approved.

With civil unrest in Brazil boiling over in the past week, Biden and Trudeau said they will partner to defend human rights and democracy in the South American nation. They also pledged assistance to Haiti and the Haitian National Police as armed conflict and gang violence continues to ravage the country.

"You and I have been working so closely on significant global issues, whether it's the pressures of China and Russia, and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, and the need to continue to stand up strong for democracy, for the rule of law, for -- for opportunities and inclusive economic growth around the world," Trudeau said.

"But, as you say, there are tremendous things that we can build on here at home."

Biden and Trudeau were to join Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace in Mexico City for the summit later Tuesday. Conversations about global security and regional issues were expected to be discussed.

Following the summit, the leaders are expected to deliver statements before Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart for Washington.