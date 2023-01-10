Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 7:09 PM

Americans divided over businesses taking political stances, poll says

By Sheri Walsh
U.S. adults are divided over whether businesses should express their political and social stances, as some companies fear alienating employees or customers, according to a new Gallup poll. File Photo by David Mark/Pixabay
U.S. adults are divided over whether businesses should express their political and social stances, as some companies fear alienating employees or customers, according to a new Gallup poll. File Photo by David Mark/Pixabay

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Americans are split over whether companies should express their viewpoints on political and social issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice and abortion rights, according to a new Gallup poll.

The findings, released Tuesday, show 48% of adults in the United States think businesses should express a stance, with 52% saying they should not, according to the Force for Good Survey conducted by Gallup and Bentley University.

Advertisement

The survey asked 5,757 people across the country what they thought about the impact of business, which Gallup says can be a "powerful force for positive change in our society."

While adults were split over whether businesses should voice political or social stances, the numbers change when age is factored in. For younger adults, 59% believe businesses should take a stance, with the percentage dropping to 43% for those 60 and older.

RELATED Americans expecting economic trouble and political conflict in 2023

"Unlike previous generations who believed that individual consumers had the power to effect positive social, political and economic change, millennials and Gen Z have a more sophisticated view," said Susan Dobscha, professor of marketing at Bentley University.

"They believe businesses should be taking on big problems because they have the ability to improve conditions related to the environment and diversity," she said.

Advertisement

When it comes to political parties, 75% of Democrats believe businesses should take a stand on social issues, while only 18% of Republicans and 40% of independents agree.

RELATED Kim Kardashian says she's 'shaken by the disturbing images' in Balenciaga ad

"Democrats see corporate executives as allies in recent social conflicts, but they should be careful what they wish for," Jeff Moriarty, professor of philosophy at Bentley University, said.

"Eventually, they will find themselves on opposing sides of an issue, and then encouraging corporations to get more involved in politics will seem like a bad idea," Moriarty said.

The response also shows a difference when racial and ethnic groups are considered. About three-quarters of Asian and Black adults believe businesses should announce their views on political and social issues, while 49% of Hispanic adults and 41% of White adults feel the same.

RELATED Adidas launches investigation into allegations against Kanye West

More women than men prefer to hear businesses speak out, with 52% of all women surveyed and 43% of men believing that companies should take a public stance on current events.

As some companies have issued internal and external statements on political and social issues, others worry about whether those stances could negatively impact their brand with customers or employees.

"As we become more and more interconnected, consumers now have way more information about the companies they patronize than they ever did before," said Andy Aylesworth, professor of marketing at Bentley University.

Advertisement

"Since everything a brand does or doesn't do becomes part of its image, and consumers have more points of reference for each brand, they expect the brands they buy to represent who they are to a greater degree," Aylesworth said. "And if a brand doesn't share my values, I don't want to share my money."

Latest Headlines

Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, making it the fourth time in a little more than four years that the grand prize has surpassed the $1 billion mark.
House select committee to investigate 'weaponization' of federal government
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
House select committee to investigate 'weaponization' of federal government
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted Tuesday to create a select subcommittee with the goal of investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government.
California storms kill at least 16 as more rain expected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California storms kill at least 16 as more rain expected
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At least 16 people have died so far as severe weather continues to pound parts of California, causing flooding and massive power outages.
Border Patrol seizes nearly 5,000 counterfeit earrings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Border Patrol seizes nearly 5,000 counterfeit earrings
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Border patrol officers in Louisville, Ky., seized almost 5,000 earrings that were determined to be fake, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.
Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced White nationalist Internet celebrity Anthime Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska" to his fans, to 60 days in jail for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg gets 5 months in prison for tax fraud
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg gets 5 months in prison for tax fraud
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for his role in a tax fraud scheme and evading taxes on nearly $2 million in earnings.
Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meeting Tuesday in Mexico, voiced a shared goal to turn North America into "a clean energy powerhouse."
Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, adult-use recreational cannabis sales began in Connecticut.
Boeing's civilian airliner sales increased in 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing's civilian airliner sales increased in 2022
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Boeing commercial aircraft sales increased in 2022, after plummeting in the wake of two 737 Max jet crashes caused by software malfunctions. Airbus remains the world's biggest distributor of commercial airliners.
Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- California representative Katie Porter announced her intentions to run for Senator Diane Feinstein's seat in 2024 Tuesday. Though Feinstein hasn't confirmed it, she is expected to leave the Senate at the end of her term.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement