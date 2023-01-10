Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 8:13 PM

Joe Biden 'surprised' about classified documents, cooperating

By Joe Fisher
1/4
President Joe Biden said he does not know what the classified documents found in his former office at the University of Pennsylvania contain. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden said he does not know what the classified documents found in his former office at the University of Pennsylvania contain. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "surprised" to learn that classified documents were found in an office he used after serving as vice president and that he is fully cooperating with investigators.

Biden made the comments during a press conference from the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City. His lawyers "did what they should have done," in turning over the documents they found in his office at the University of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Biden was the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of Practice at Penn from 2017 to 2021. He delivered lectures and spoke to students but was not a full-time practicing instructor.

Biden said he is unaware of what the documents contain. About 10 documents kept in boxes in a locked closet were turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration.

RELATED Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found in private office

The House of Representatives, now led by a Republican majority, has launched a probe into how the documents were handled. The documents are marked with varying levels of classification.

"The president has previously called the mishandling of presidential records 'totally Irresponsible,'" wrote Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., referring to Biden's comments on former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago resort.

Advertisement

"The [Oversight and Accountability] Committee expects President Biden will receive equal treatment under the law given that he maintained classified documents in his unsecured office for several years with access to an unknown number of people."

RELATED House committee calls on archivist to see if more Trump documents are missing

Comer is chairman of the Oversight and Accountability Committee.

Comer directed White House counsel Stuart Delery to deliver several documents and pieces of information to the committee by Jan. 24, including the documents retrieved from the president's former office.

Biden's legal team willingly submitted the documents to the National Archives upon discovering them, while the documents seized from Trump were found in an FBI search.

RELATED Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Intelligence Committee chairman, requested a congressional briefing on the matter.

"From what we know so far, the latter is about finding documents with markings, and turning them over, which is certainly different from a months-long effort to retain material actively being sought by the government," Warner said in a statement to The Hill.

"But again, that's why we need to be briefed."

Latest Headlines

New York Democrats want House ethics investigation into George Santos
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York Democrats want House ethics investigation into George Santos
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A pair of New York lawmakers on Tuesday formally asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., accusing the newly-elected congressman of violating federal ethics laws.
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, making it the fourth time in a little more than four years that the grand prize has surpassed the $1 billion mark.
House select committee to investigate 'weaponization' of federal government
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House select committee to investigate 'weaponization' of federal government
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted Tuesday to create a select subcommittee with the goal of investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government.
Americans divided over businesses taking political stances, poll says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Americans divided over businesses taking political stances, poll says
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A new Gallup poll shows Americans are split over whether companies should express their viewpoints on political and social issues.
California storms kill at least 16 as more rain expected
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California storms kill at least 16 as more rain expected
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At least 16 people have died so far as severe weather continues to pound parts of California, causing flooding and massive power outages.
Border Patrol seizes nearly 5,000 counterfeit earrings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Border Patrol seizes nearly 5,000 counterfeit earrings
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Border patrol officers in Louisville, Ky., seized almost 5,000 earrings that were determined to be fake, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.
Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge sentences Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet to 60 days for role in Capitol riots
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced White nationalist Internet celebrity Anthime Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska" to his fans, to 60 days in jail for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg gets 5 months in prison for tax fraud
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg gets 5 months in prison for tax fraud
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for his role in a tax fraud scheme and evading taxes on nearly $2 million in earnings.
Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meeting Tuesday in Mexico, voiced a shared goal to turn North America into "a clean energy powerhouse."
Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, adult-use recreational cannabis sales began in Connecticut.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
World Bank latest to sound global recession alarm bells
World Bank latest to sound global recession alarm bells
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement