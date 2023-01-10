Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 12:32 AM

Meta rolls out new ad delivery system following lawsuit, says Justice Dept.

By Darryl Coote
Meta has rolled out new changes to how it delivers housing advertisements after agreeing to do so in June to resolve a Justice Department lawsuit. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Meta has rolled out new changes to how it delivers housing advertisements after agreeing to do so in June to resolve a Justice Department lawsuit. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Meta has built a new advertisement delivery system to prevent discriminatory housing adverting practices, the Justice Department said Monday, some seven months after the social media behemoth agreed to implement the changes.

Federal prosecutors and Meta officials announced in June that the social media company had agreed to implement changes to its housing advertisement system in order to resolve a 2019 lawsuit filed against the company.

Advertisement

The Justice Department had accused Meta of permitting landlords to target and deliver housing advertisements to some Facebook users while excluding others in violation of the Fair Housing Act. Specifically, federal prosecutors said the company employed algorithms to find Facebook users to advertise to based on protected characteristics, including sex and race.

The department said Meta has since built a new system, called the Variance Reduction System, that addresses these algorithm issues, and the two parties informed the court on Monday that they have reached agreement on compliance targets.

RELATED Amazon, Salesforce to cut thousands of jobs

The agreement also ensures that Meta will be under court oversight and be subjected to regular compliance review until June 27, 2026, the Justice Department said.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York called Monday's resolution "a new standard for addressing discrimination through machine learning."

Advertisement

"We appreciate that Meta agreed to work with us toward a resolution of this matter and applaud Meta for taking the first steps towards addressing algorithmic bias," he said in a statement. "We hope that other companies will follow Meta's lead in addressing discrimination in their advertising platforms."

RELATED Irish data commission issues $400 million in fines to Meta

The Justice Department vouched for the new system Monday, stating that it will "substantially reduce the variances between the eligible and actual audiences along sex and estimated race/ethnicity in the delivery of housing advertisements."

Meta said in a statement Monday that it has launched the new system in the United States with plans to expand it later this year to employment and credit advertisements.

"Across the industry, approaches to algorithmic fairness are still evolving, particularly as it relates to digital advertising," Roy Austin, vice president of civil rights and deputy general counsel at Meta, wrote in the statement. "But we know we cannot wait for consensus to make progress in addressing important concerns about the potential for discrimination."

RELATED Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

Latest Headlines

Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted to slash billions in IRS funding, in their first majority action under a new Congress and House speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Judge blocks New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge blocks New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order against New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law, saying limiting guns in schools, restaurants and libraries presents "considerable constitutional problems."
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico on Monday, to discuss drugs and migration.
Biden invites Lula to D.C. amid Brazil unrest; ambassador sworn in
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden invites Lula to D.C. amid Brazil unrest; ambassador sworn in
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- In the wake of recent political unrest in Brazil, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invited Brazil's new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Washington and the new U.S. ambassador to Brazil was sworn in.
In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. House of Representatives took its first legislative action Monday evening, adopting a controversial rules package honed partly in Rep. Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker.
Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found in private office
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found in private office
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Classified documents from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered in a private office in Washington and turned over to the National Archives in November, a White House lawyer confirmed Monday.
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The 6-year-old child who allegedly shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., is receiving treatment at a local medical facility, police said during a press conference on Monday.
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.
Prosecutors: Bloody knife found in home of missing Mass. woman Ana Walshe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Prosecutors: Bloody knife found in home of missing Mass. woman Ana Walshe
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A bloody knife was found in the home of a Massachusetts woman who went missing, prosecutors said Monday as her husband was arraigned for allegedly misleading investigators.
7,000 nurses at NYC hospitals begin strike over contracts
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
7,000 nurses at NYC hospitals begin strike over contracts
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- More than 7,000 nurses at hospitals in New York City began a strike over contracts Monday as some picketed outside the hospitals where they work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement