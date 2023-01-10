Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 10:04 AM

Coinbase to lay off more than 900 employees

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
The Coinbase logo is displayed on screens in Times Square when Coinbase Global, Inc. in New York City on April 14, 2021. Coinbase said it will layoff more than 900 employees on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Coinbase logo is displayed on screens in Times Square when Coinbase Global, Inc. in New York City on April 14, 2021. Coinbase said it will layoff more than 900 employees on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Coinbase, one of the world's top cryptocurrency trading platforms, announced Tuesday it will be laying off more than 900 workers in the face of slowing global interest in digital currencies.

The company, the first crypto exchange to be publicly traded, blamed "market conditions" for its move to eliminate about 950 jobs. It said in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it will incur $149 million to $163 million in restructuring efforts, including severance packages and termination benefits.

Advertisement

"As we examined our 2023 scenarios, it became clear that we would need to reduce expenses to increase our chances of doing well in every scenario," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said to employees in a message Tuesday.

"While it is always painful to part ways with our fellow colleagues, there was no way to reduce our expenses significantly enough, without considering changes to headcount. As part of a headcount reduction like this, we will be shutting down several projects where we have a lower probability of success."

RELATED Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty on all counts in federal court

Armstrong said other projects will continue to operate as normal with fewer people on the team.

"The estimates of the charges and expenditures that the company expects to incur in connection with the plan, and the timing thereof, are subject to a number of assumptions, including local law and consultation requirements in various jurisdictions, and actual amounts may differ materially from estimates," Coinbase said in the filing.

Advertisement

The announcement comes as the company started to face recent financial headwinds. Earlier this month, the New York State Department of Financial Services said Coinbase will pay $50 million to settle charges it failed to conduct proper background checks on new user accounts and another $50 to bolster its compliance program.

RELATED Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX

Last July, former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi, his brother Nikhil Wahi and friend Sameer Ramani were charged with insider trading for a scheme in which they planned to trade ahead of announcements on which crypto assets would be made available for trading on the platform.

The news also comes after another cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy and its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried jailed on fraud accusations.

RELATED Three U.S. citizens, one Canadian charged with raising money for ISIS

Latest Headlines

Bob Iger tells Disney employees to return to office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bob Iger tells Disney employees to return to office
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Disney's hybrid employees will now be required to be back in the office at least four days per week starting March 1, new CEO Bob Iger said.
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a plan that paves the way for millions of student loan borrowers to receive a "safety net" that includes more affordable repayment terms and the ability to postpone the debt indefinitely.
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Thousands of Californians were under evacuation orders as a winter storm battered the state Monday night, causing mudslides and flooding.
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico said they have a suspect in custody related to a series of recent shootings at the homes and workplaces of elected Albuquerque Democrats.
Meta rolls out new ad delivery system following lawsuit, says Justice Dept.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Meta rolls out new ad delivery system following lawsuit, says Justice Dept.
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Meta has built a new advertisement delivery system to prevent discriminatory housing advertising, the Justice Department said Monday, some seven months after the social media behemoth agreed to implement the changes.
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted to slash billions in IRS funding, in their first majority action under a new Congress and House speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Judge blocks New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge blocks New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order against New Jersey's new concealed-carry gun law, saying limiting guns in schools, restaurants and libraries presents "considerable constitutional problems."
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico on Monday, to discuss drugs and migration.
Biden invites Lula to D.C. amid Brazil unrest; ambassador sworn in
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden invites Lula to D.C. amid Brazil unrest; ambassador sworn in
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- In the wake of recent political unrest in Brazil, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invited Brazil's new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Washington and the new U.S. ambassador to Brazil was sworn in.
In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In first action of new Congress, House passes rules package
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. House of Representatives took its first legislative action Monday evening, adopting a controversial rules package honed partly in Rep. Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Biden declares emergency in California amid storms
Biden declares emergency in California amid storms
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement