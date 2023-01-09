Biden invites Lula to Washington in wake of unrest in Brazil

1/6

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden extended an invitation to Brazil's new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, asking him to visit Washington later next month. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- In the wake of recent political unrest in Brazil, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invited Brazil's new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Washington, D.C. Biden spoke with Lula by phone, reaffirming the United States' support for Brazil's democracy as chaos continues to unravel in the streets. Demonstrations by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have turned destructive in recent days with more than 1,200 people arrested for rioting. Advertisement

"President Biden condemned the violence and the attack on democratic institutions and on the peaceful transfer of power," a joint statement from the White House said.

"The two leaders pledged to work closely together on the issues confronting the United States and Brazil, including climate change, economic development, and peace and security."

Far-right protesters have contested Lula's election win while Bolsonaro refuses to concede defeat. The former president has repeated unfounded claims that malfunctioning voting machines were the reason for his loss in October's runoff election.

Lula won 50.9% of the vote to Bolsonaro's 49.1%. He was sworn into office on Jan. 1.

Biden asked Lula to visit Washington, D.C., in early February for "in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda." Lula accepted the invitation, according to the White House.

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial," Biden tweeted.

Biden started the week in Mexico for the North American Leaders Summit. The visit comes after the president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since being elected.

Biden is expected to discuss immigration and climate change with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris swore in the new U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Elizabeth Bagley. The United States has not had an ambassador to Brazil in more than a year.

During her remarks Monday, Harris said Bagley will further the cooperation between the United States and Brazil by supporting Lula.

Bagley has worked within the State Department for 20 years. She is a former U.S. Ambassador to Portugal during the administration of President Bill Clinton, and was an advisor to Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.