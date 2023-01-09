Trending
Jan. 9, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial

By Joe Fisher
The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a Los Angeles court on Dec. 19. He stood accused of using his position of power in Hollywood circles to assault women.

On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench moved the sentencing hearing to Feb. 23. Weinstein's attorneys have until Jan. 31 to file for a new trial. If a new trial is granted, the sentencing hearing will not proceed.

The 70-year-old was found guilty on three of the seven charges against him. The jury was hung on three counts, including one count of sexual battery by restraint. Prosecutor Paul Thompson said the district attorney's office has not decided if it will try Weinstein on these charges again.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence from his trial in New York. He faces up to 18 years in California.

More than 90 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, first lady of California. During his Los Angeles trial, 44 witnesses testified.

Though Weinstein faced many accusations, he was ultimately only charged in California with crimes committed against one victim whose identity was not disclosed. According to Variety, the victim, identified only as Jane Doe, is expected to deliver a victim impact statement.

Weinstein is also appealing his conviction in New York.

