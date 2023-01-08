Advertisement
Jan. 8, 2023 / 5:58 PM

U.S. joins Portugal, France in expressing support for Lula amid riot at Brazil capitol

By Adam Schrader
Security forces detain the supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who invaded Planalto Palace, seat of the executive branch and the Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil,on Sunday. Photo by Andre Borges/EPA-EFE
Security forces detain the supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who invaded Planalto Palace, seat of the executive branch and the Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil,on Sunday. Photo by Andre Borges/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The White House on Sunday joined the governments of other nations, including France, Spain and Portugal, in expressing support for Brazilian President Lula da Silva amid an ongoing riot at the capitol in Brasilia.

Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace on Sunday to protest the election of Lula and calling for a military intervention to overthrow him, earning the rebuke from world nations.

"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Twitter.

"Brazil's democracy will not be shaken by violence."

RELATED Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, presidential palace to protest Lula election

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the president of Portugal, spoke by telephone with Lula after the riot broke out, according to a readout provided by the Portuguese government.

"The President of the Republic considers that these acts, in addition to being unconstitutional and illegal, are inadmissible and intolerable in a democracy, reinforcing Portugal's support and total solidarity with the legitimately elected power in Brazil," the Portuguese government said.

Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister of Spain, tweeted a message of support to Lula and said Spain "strongly condemns the assault on the Brazilian Congress."

"We support the democratic government elected at the polls. We condemn the actions of groups that oppose legitimate results," Sánchez said in a second statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that the "will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected" while adding that Lula "can count on the unwavering support of France."

Latest Headlines

Biden heads for U.S.-Mexico border to focus on immigration issue
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden heads for U.S.-Mexico border to focus on immigration issue
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in office as pressure grows for his administration to do something to ease tension with an increasing number of migrants making the trip there.
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
The winter season is in full swing this week, as AccuWeather meteorologist say there will be several opportunities for snow on the docket for the Midwest and Northeast.
Nearly 9,000 nurses set to go on strike in NYC on Monday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nearly 9,000 nurses set to go on strike in NYC on Monday
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 9,000 nurses in New York City are preparing to go on strike Monday at several hospitals because they lack tentative contract agreements, union officials said. 
California races to recover before next round of storms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California races to recover before next round of storms
The deadly bomb cyclone that crashed into California last week will not be the end of dangerous storm conditions, with the state rushing to recover before another round of potentially damaging rain and winds make their p
Brink's truck robbed of $300K during bank money drop in Brooklyn
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Brink's truck robbed of $300K during bank money drop in Brooklyn
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Brink's truck was robbed of $300,000 in cash by bandits during a bank money drop in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the NYPD said Sunday.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis halts busing migrants to NYC, Chicago
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis halts busing migrants to NYC, Chicago
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Gov. Jared Polis has announced that Colorado will halt its program to bus migrants to New York City and Chicago after he was criticized by the mayors of the two cities.
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old.
Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has blasted the release of Cuban spy Ana Montes, who served more than 21 years in a federal prison in Texas for giving up American secrets while she worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The man who was arrested last year for stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City has been charged with attempted murder.
New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- New York City residents on Saturday are preparing for a possible strike that could affect four major private sectors hospitals beginning next week.
