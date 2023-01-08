Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2023 / 12:23 PM

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis halts busing migrants to NYC, Chicago

By Adam Schrader
Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks at a press conference in Boulder, Colorado, in March 2021. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks at a press conference in Boulder, Colorado, in March 2021. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Gov. Jared Polis has announced that Colorado will halt its program to bus migrants to New York City and Chicago after he was criticized by the mayors of the two cities.

"People fleeing violence and oppression in search of a better life for themselves and their families deserve our respect not political games and we are grateful we have been able to assist migrants to reach their final destination," Polis said in a statement Saturday.

Advertisement

"We refuse to keep people against their will if they desire to travel elsewhere."

Polis, a Democrat, said that he had a "very productive conversation" with New York's Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, who are also both Democrats.

RELATED Biden heads for U.S.-Mexico border to focus on immigration issue

No more buses are currently scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago and the last chartered transportation to New York City was scheduled to be completed Sunday, Polis said.

"While the federal government and Congress, unfortunately, have failed the American people on immigration reform and border security, Colorado continues to assure culturally competent and humane support to help assist migrants escaping oppression," Polis said.

Advertisement

Polis reiterated his stance that the U.S. Congress and the administration of President Joe Biden "must assist states who are facing these challenges through no fault of their own" and hopes to partner with the federal government to provide work permits for migrants in Colorado.

RELATED Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge

His apparent backtrack on the program comes after Lightfoot and Adams sent an open letter to Polis describing their concerns with his plan to send migrants north.

"Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution. We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago," Lightfoot and Adams wrote in their letter.

The mayors said that their cities have each received hundreds of migrants from Colorado and could not accommodate more "because of the thousands of migrants that had already been inhumanely bused to our respective cities from Texas since spring of 2022."

RELATED Biden to expand migrant program at southern border, continue to use Title 42

"We have seen your statements in the media that you are simply accommodating the wishes of migrants to come to cities like New York City and Chicago," the mayors wrote.

"However, you are sending migrants and families to New York City and Chicago that do not have any ties, family members or community networks to welcome them, and at a time where both cities are at maximum capacity in shelter space and available services."

Advertisement

Polis previously said that 70% of migrants arriving in Denver "don't have Colorado as a final destination."

Governors in Florida and Texas have sent migrants to other cities by bus and plane.

Latest Headlines

Biden heads for U.S.-Mexico border to focus on immigration issue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden heads for U.S.-Mexico border to focus on immigration issue
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in office as pressure grows for his administration to do something to ease tension with an increasing number of migrants making the trip there.
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old.
Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has blasted the release of Cuban spy Ana Montes, who served more than 21 years in a federal prison in Texas for giving up American secrets while she worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The man who was arrested last year for stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City has been charged with attempted murder.
New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- New York City residents on Saturday are preparing for a possible strike that could affect four major private sectors hospitals beginning next week.
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Houston police on Saturday were looking for a male customer who shot and killed a would-be robber at a restaurant earlier this week.
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah has received a 78-month prison sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme, the Department of Justice says.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to deal with an influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants in the southern part of the state.
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York state judge has denied a request to quash a $250 million lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, three of his children and his company, the Trump Organization.
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
U.S. News // 1 day ago
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, accused of fabricating key parts of his resume, was sworn into office Saturday along with 434 members of the House of Representatives after Rep. Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement