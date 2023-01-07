Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2023 / 3:32 PM

New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday

By Patrick Hilsman
New York City residents are facing the possibility of a major nurses strike starting next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York City residents are facing the possibility of a major nurses strike starting next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- New York City residents on Saturday are preparing for a possible strike that could affect four major private sectors hospitals beginning next week.

The New York State Nurses Association has given the go-ahead for strikes at the hospitals starting Monday. Approximately 10,000 nurses are expected to participate if a deal on better wages isn't reached by Sunday.

Advertisement

An agreement with nurses was reached at Flushing Hospital on Friday, meaning only four hospitals -- Montefiore, Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West -- now have the potential to see strikes on Monday.

The two Mount Sinai hospitals have started transferring 13 newborn babies in intensive care and are taking other actions in anticipation of the potential strike, WCBS-TV reported.

Mount Sinai management walked out of negotiations with union representatives on Thursday and canceled a meeting that was scheduled for Friday, NYSNA President Nancy Hagans told reporters.

Union leaders say they will continue negotiations until the deadline on Sunday.

The city's Office of Emergency Management is setting up an interagency situation room to coordinate health services with police, firefighters, and healthcare workers to mitigate the potential fallout, officials told Politico.

Advertisement

"We recognize the effect that a nurse strike would have on health care in our city and we are actively planning for different scenarios to minimize any impact to New Yorkers and ensure that the people of our city continue to receive care," a city spokesperson told the publication.

Read More

Britons urged to avoid risks during ambulance strike Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises House passes bill to avoid railroad strike

Latest Headlines

Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Houston police on Saturday were looking for a male customer who shot and killed a would-be robber at a restaurant earlier this week.
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah has received a 78-month prison sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme, the Department of Justice says.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to deal with an influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants in the southern part of the state.
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York state judge has denied a request to quash a $250 million lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, three of his children and his company, the Trump Organization.
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, accused of fabricating key parts of his resume, was sworn into office Saturday along with 434 members of the House of Representatives after Rep. Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker.
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.1 billion after Friday's drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner. This is the fourth time in history that the jackpot has surpassed $1 billion.
Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker job on 15th vote amid tension in chamber
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker job on 15th vote amid tension in chamber
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., won the speaker of the House job following a15th vote early Saturday morning after the lower chamber devolved into chaos after the previous vote that McCarthy thought he would win.
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One person was shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Friday.
McDonald's plans to expand restaurant openings and cut jobs
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
McDonald's plans to expand restaurant openings and cut jobs
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- McDonald's is planning on cutting jobs while it also accelerates its restaurant expansion, CEO Chris Kempczinski told employees Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
6-year-old in custody after shooting at Virginia elementary school
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement