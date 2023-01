The Mega Millions jackpot surpassed $1 billion for the fourth time in history when Friday's drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.1 billion after Friday's drawing failed to produce a winner for all six numbers. Friday's numbers for the white balls were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, and the gold Mega Ball's number was 13. The jackpot has a cash value of $568.7 million. Advertisement

Lottery winners have the option to receive their prizes in payouts over the course of 30 years or in a smaller lump sum, known as "cash value."

"Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again. it's especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement.

Prior to Friday's drawing the jackpot stood at $785 million.

This is the fourth time the jackpot has passed the $1 billion mark in the history of Mega Millions. In October 2018, a ticket in South Carolina won $1.537 billion, in July a ticket in Illinois won $1.3 billion, and in January 2021 a ticket in Michigan won $1.04 billion.

While Mega Millions has resulted in multiple jackpots worth more than $1 billion, the honor of largest jackpot in lottery history goes to a Powerball winner in California who won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November.

