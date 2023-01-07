Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2023 / 9:43 PM / Updated at 9:46 PM

Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes

By Adam Schrader
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has blasted the release of Cuban spy Ana Montes, who served more than 21 years in a federal prison in Texas for giving up American secrets while she worked as an analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Photo courtesy of FBI
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has blasted the release of Cuban spy Ana Montes, who served more than 21 years in a federal prison in Texas for giving up American secrets while she worked as an analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Montes, 65, was released Friday from FMC Carswell, a women's prison in Fort Worth, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

She was arrested by the FBI less than two weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

"The most notorious spy for Cuba's communist regime in American history will now be free. Sadly, the people she used as an excuse to betray her own nation remain anything but," Rubio, a Cuban-American from Miami, said in a statement.

RELATED Defense Department details $3B of new military aid for Ukraine

"Her treason against the U.S. accomplished nothing for the Cuban people. On the contrary, by helping the criminal Castro regime, Montes strengthened the Cuban people's worst enemy."

During her time working for the military's spy arm, Montes leaked classified U.S. military information and deliberately distorted the government's views on Cuba, according to the FBI.

Montes began her career in a clerical job with the U.S. Justice Department in 1984 and was recruited by Cuban leaders to spy for the regime of Fidel Castro after she expressed outrage at the administration of President Ronald Reagan's actions in Nicaragua.

She then applied to work for the DIA and began with the agency in 1985 as a "fully recruited spy," handing over disks full of information to the Cuban government.

Rubio said that leaks made by Montes during her 17 years spying for Cuba led to broken covers of 450 American agents working in Latin America.

"In 1996, her information also enabled the Castros to shoot down two U.S. planes carrying the heroes of Brothers to the Rescue," Rubio said. "Montes also sabotaged a top-secret satellite program."

RELATED Senate, growing number of states move to ban TikTok

Montes was once described as "one of the most damaging spies the United States has ever found" in comments by Michelle Van Cleave, who was head of U.S. counterintelligence under President George W. Bush, to Congress in 2012.

She served more than 21 years of a 25-year sentence and will remain under supervision for five years. Her internet usage will be monitored and she has been banned from working for the government or contacting foreign agents without permission.

U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention

Latest Headlines

Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old.
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The man who was arrested last year for stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City has been charged with attempted murder.
New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- New York City residents on Saturday are preparing for a possible strike that could affect four major private sectors hospitals beginning next week.
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Houston police on Saturday were looking for a male customer who shot and killed a would-be robber at a restaurant earlier this week.
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah has received a 78-month prison sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme, the Department of Justice says.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to deal with an influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants in the southern part of the state.
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York state judge has denied a request to quash a $250 million lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, three of his children and his company, the Trump Organization.
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, accused of fabricating key parts of his resume, was sworn into office Saturday along with 434 members of the House of Representatives after Rep. Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker.
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.1 billion after Friday's drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner. This is the fourth time in history that the jackpot has surpassed $1 billion.
