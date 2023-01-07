Advertisement
Jan. 7, 2023 / 10:39 PM

Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say

By Adam Schrader
An Oklahoman man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old. Photo courtesy of Subiaco Abbey
An Oklahoman man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old. Photo courtesy of Subiaco Abbey

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old.

Jerrid Farnam, 31, has been booked into the Logan County Jail in Arkansas on five charges including theft of property, criminal mischief in the first degree, breaking or entering, residential burglary and public intoxication, jail records show. No bond has yet been set.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that the Subiaco Abbey, a Benedictine monastery located in the town of Subiaco, was burglarized on Thursday, officials said in a statement.

Abbey officials told investigators that Farnam took a hammer to the alter, which was made of marble imported from Italy and contained two brass reliquaries that held three relics each, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

A photograph provided by investigators shows a large hole in the marble slab, which officials with the sheriff's office called an "act of desecration."

Farnam allegedly returned to the abbey later in the day and church leaders called authorities, who arrested him at the scene.

"They found his vehicle on scene and there were tools in the truck that had marble dust on them," officials said in the statement.

"One of the reliquary boxes was found in the truck and later returned to the Abbey."

Investigators later discovered that Farnam had allegedly stolen an item from a vacant house nearby after finding the object, which was not described, in his truck along with one of the relic boxes. The other was later returned to the church.

"By piecing together the testimony from multiple witnesses who had seen a strange man on campus earlier, we were fairly confident that we had seen him previously in our Church," the abbey said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our Academy students were locked down while the investigation proceeded."

The abbey said that because of the damage to the altar, the monks will use a portable altar until it can be repaired.

Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Marco Rubio blasts release of notorious Cuban spy Ana Montes
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has blasted the release of Cuban spy Ana Montes, who served more than 21 years in a federal prison in Texas for giving up American secrets while she worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The man who was arrested last year for stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City has been charged with attempted murder.
New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York City prepares for potential nurses strike on Monday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- New York City residents on Saturday are preparing for a possible strike that could affect four major private sectors hospitals beginning next week.
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Houston police on Saturday were looking for a male customer who shot and killed a would-be robber at a restaurant earlier this week.
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah has received a 78-month prison sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme, the Department of Justice says.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fla. Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency amid migrant surge
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to deal with an influx of Cuban and Haitian migrants in the southern part of the state.
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York state judge has denied a request to quash a $250 million lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, three of his children and his company, the Trump Organization.
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
George Santos, other House members sworn in after McCarthy's speaker win
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, accused of fabricating key parts of his resume, was sworn into office Saturday along with 434 members of the House of Representatives after Rep. Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker.
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winner on Friday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.1 billion after Friday's drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner. This is the fourth time in history that the jackpot has surpassed $1 billion.
